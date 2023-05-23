Green Technology and Sustainability Market: A Breakdown of the Industry by Technology, Application, and Geography

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global green technology and sustainability market size is expected to reach USD 68.22 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising awareness among consumers regrading environmental degradation and global warming. Increasing dependence on non-renewable energy technologies and excessive usage of fossil fuels have generated excessive carbon emissions and resulted in global warming.

Utilization of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the energy sector can enhance predictability of demand and supply for renewables across a distributed grid, assist in integration and reliability of renewables, improve energy storage, efficiency, and load management, and enable dynamic pricing and trading, which create market incentives. AI-guided autonomous vehicles have the ability to minimize greenhouse gas emissions through route and traffic optimization, eco-driving algorithms, and autonomous ride-sharing services.

Report Scope:

Forecast Period: 2021- 2028

CAGR: 25.8%

Base Year: 2020

Number of Pages: 250

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

Geographical Segmentation:

The latest research report entails an in-depth analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the Green Technology and Sustainability market, gauging their revenue share over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analysis the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading market regions profiled in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Key players in the market include General Electric, IBM, Enablon, Salesforce, Microsoft Corporation, Schneider Electric, ENGIE Impact, Intelex Technologies Inc., Cority Software Inc., and Sensus.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In July 2019, Emrgy Inc. signed an agreement with GE Renewable Energy about Micro Hydrokinetic technology. Emrgy Inc., which is a tech innovator, whose modular turbines harness the power of water as a clean and distributed energy resource. Through this partnership, hydropower turbines of Emrgy would be provided by GE Renewable Energy.

Internet of Things (IoT) segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Companies across different verticals are increasingly adopting IoT-based energy solutions to minimize their carbon footprint and cut down energy bills.

Green building segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Growing trend towards green buildings to reduce carbon emissions and minimize energy bills is expected to further drive revenue growth of the green technology and sustainability market during the forecast period.

Emergen Research has segmented the global green technology and sustainability market on the basis of technology, application, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cloud Computing

Internet of Things (IoT)

Digital Twin

Artificial Intelligence & Analytics

Blockchain

Cybersecurity

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Green building

Crop Monitoring

Carbon footprint management

Forest Monitoring

Air and Water Pollution

Soil Condition/Moisture Monitoring

Water Purification

Weather monitoring and forecasting

Others

In conclusion, the report is designed to provide an in-depth analysis of all the key change calculation factors that replicate the decisions that trigger the change, which pushes the player’s winning position profitable on the growth curve despite massive competition in the target Green Technology and Sustainability market.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Green Technology and Sustainability market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Green Technology and Sustainability industry by 2028?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Green Technology and Sustainability market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Green Technology and Sustainability industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

