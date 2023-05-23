Beverage Processing Equipment Market Will Estimated to Surpass USD 27.79 Billion By 2028 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Increasing Demand For Fortified Beverages Are Key Factors Contributing To The Growth Of Beverage Processing Equipment During The Forecast Period.

The Global Beverage Processing Equipment market is expected to reach USD 27.79 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7%.” — by Reports and Data

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Beverage Processing Equipment market was valued at USD 19.21 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 27.79 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7%. Beverages processing equipment is the equipment used for the processing and production of beverages that are synthesized from various sources. There is a different type of beverages processing equipment for different types of beverages. These beverages include preparing a range of products such as dairy products, juices, aerated drinks, alcoholic beverages, and processed water. These equipment are regulated by the FDA, and thus, manufacturers of beverage processing equipment have to comply with stringent regulations implemented by FDA owing to health and safety concerns. The beverages processing equipment is used to carry out various processes such as boiling, blending, mixing, pasteurization, homogenization, and separation of raw materials. The increasing disposable income and the changing customer lifestyles have resulted in increased spending on beverages such as tea, coffee, juice, soft drink, beer, and wine; this is expected to provide growth opportunities for the global beverage processing equipment.

Key participants include GEA, Tetra Laval, Alfa Laval, Krones Group, Bucher Industries, and Praj industries, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Asia Pacific region is projected to account for 38.5% of the global market. The rise in income level, along with the improved standard of living, is one of the major factors that is driving the growth of industry in this region.

The brewery equipment segment is estimated to reach USD 8.86 Billion by 2026. The rise in the demand for alcoholic beverages is expected to foster the growth of the market.

The demand for non-carbonated beverages such as juices, sports drinks, and energy drinks is increasing due to increasing health awareness globally. Non-carbonated beverage consists of low calories.

In order to gain bigger market share, several companies are increasing their productivity and upgrading their equipment and machinery, that in turn will enhance beverage processing equipment market growth.

Apart from beer and soda, wine, hard seltzer and cocktails are increasingly being made available in canned form which is driving the demand for the alcoholic beverages upwards. The increasing demand for alcoholic beverages will drive the demand of the processing equipment in the alcoholic beverages segment

Demand for filtration machinery, shift towards alternative beverage products, changing customer preferences for healthier drinks; and the demand for non-carbonated beverages such as juices, sports drinks, and energy drinks are increasing at a higher pace due to health awareness, as these non-carbonated beverages contain few calories.

The dairy segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period. The is mainly due to the growing demand for dairy products across all regions

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Brewery

Filtration

Carbonation

Sugar Dissolvers

Blenders & Mixtures

Heat exchangers

Beverage Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Alcoholic

Non- Alcoholic

Carbonated

Non-Carbonated

Dairy

Regional Outlook

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Beverage Processing Equipment Market is analysed across key geographies namely: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). Each of these regions is analysed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of the Beverage Processing Equipment Market

– Changes in industry market dynamics

– Detailed market segmentation by type, application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of quantity and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competition situation of Beverage Processing Equipment Market

– Key companies and product strategies

– Potential niche segment/region showing promising growth.

Finally, the Beverage Processing Equipment Market Report is the authoritative source for market research that can dramatically accelerate your business. The report shows economic conditions such as major locales, item values, profits, limits, generation, supply, requirements, market development rates, and numbers.

