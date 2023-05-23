Omega-6 Fatty Acid Market Sales Revenue, Opportunities, Future Scope, Regional Trends and Outlook 2032

Omega-6 Fatty Acid

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Omega-6 fatty acids are essential polyunsaturated fatty acids, which are not produced by the human body and hence must be obtained from the diet. They are unsaturated fatty acids and are a special type of "good fat". They are crucial for the development, functioning, and maintenance of brain and other nervous tissues, bone health, metabolism, growth of skin and hair, and reproductive system health. Omega-6 fatty acids are essentially found in vegetable oils such as safflower, corn, soybean, and sunflower.

According to the World Health Organization, there is an increase in the burden of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, obesity, and diabetes worldwide. In 2001, chronic diseases contributed approximately 46% of the global burden of disease and is expected to increase to 57% by 2020. With this increase in rates of diseases, the use of omega-6 fatty acids in pharmaceutical products has witnessed multifold growth, thereby boosting the market for omega-6 fatty acids.

Furthermore, these healthy acids promote remarkable skin benefits such as building blocks of healthy cell membranes and keeps skin hydrated. In addition, there is a rise in the demand for use of natural ingredients in manufacturing cosmetics. This ultimately has a positive impact on the market for omega-6 fatty acids. However, new players are facing tuff competition from the existing established international players as they struggle with quality issues, reliability, and technological innovations.

On the contrary, rise in demand in the emerging countries for dietary supplements which contain the essential fatty acids and their increase in application through R&D are expected to remain opportunistic for the manufacturers to expand the market base.

The market is segmented based on source, application and region. Based on source, it is classified into nuts, cereals, vegetable oils, whole grains, and others. Based on application, it is divided into dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals and functional foods and beverages. Based on region, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

>The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the omega 6 fatty acids market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities and tap the investment pockets.

>It offers qualitative trends as well as quantitative analysis of the global market from 2018 to 2025 to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario.

>In-depth analysis of the key segments demonstrates the sources of omega-6 fatty acids and its applications.

>Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across geographies as well as the prevailing market opportunities.

