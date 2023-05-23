Food Deaerators Market To Reach USD 434.5 Million By 2026 | Rising Demand for Food Products with Extended Shelf Life

Reports And Data

Food Deaerators Market Trends – New Product launches and research for advanced Food Deaerators During Forecast Period

Global Food Deaerators market was valued at USD 265 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 434.5 Million by year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.4%.” — by Reports and Data

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Food Deaerators market was valued at USD 265 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 434.5 Million by year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.4%. The growth of the F&B industry is one of the key reason for the industry growth.

Deaeration is the removal of dissolved gasses such as oxygen and carbon dioxide. All beverages are sensitive to dissolved oxygen; taste and color can be substantially changed. Additionally, dissolved oxygen adversely affects the filler performance. Therefore, it is important to use optimally deaerated water for the production of beverage like soft drinks and this makes the industry to grow at a rapid pace and also makes processed food as one of the high demand segment of industry. The presence of undesired air and gases in liquid food products frequently leads to deterioration in product quality in physical, chemical and sensory terms. All product processing, for example includes pumping and various mixing processes, will automatically disperse or/and incorporate air into the mixture. In addition, some raw materials contain gases, most of which are not desirable, so to remove this undesirable condition, the aerators are to be must part in manufacturing industries. The deaerators have major applications in the processed segment. It helps to remove the gases, air material present such as to improve the quality of the food and its shelf life.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The industry is growing at a CAGR of 8% in Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe, with 6.5% and 6.3% CAGR, respectively. Higher consumption demand for F&B across the globe is the key factor to accelerate the market during forecast period across all regions.

As of 2018, Oxygen Removal segment is one of the dominating deaerator function which holds 49% of the global market. North America market is one of the significant revenue generating source for this product segment, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe regions

Beverages is expected to be the fastest growing market segment during forecast period 2019-2026 with CAGR of 6.9%. However, High costs incurred in machineries and labor are the major challenges faced in this segment.

Other Functions segment (that includes steam pressure control, water-level control, shelf life extension) was valued at USD 31.8 Million and is expected reach USD 50.75 Million by 2026

The tray type desecrating heaters consist of a shell, spray nozzles to distribute and spray the water, a direct contact vent condenser, tray stacks and protective inter chamber walls. The chamber is constructed in low carbon steel, but more corrosion-resistant stainless steels are used for the spray nozzles and the other parts.

North America is expected to account for the 32% of the global market. The large demography and population, and the adoption of latest technologies are likely to aid the high growth

The Strict Government regulations towards the production of F&B and the high cost involved with the equipment purchase are likely to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Key participants include GEA Group, JBT Corporation, Alfa Laval, SPX Flow, Stork Thermeq B.V, Parker Boiler, Cornell Machine Co., Fulton Thermal Corporation, Mepaco, Indeck Power Equipment Company

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Spray-Tray Type Deaerators

Spray Type Deaerators

Vacuum Type Deaerators

Function (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Oxygen Removal

Water Heating

Aroma & Flavor Retention

Other Functions

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Beverages

Food

Regional Outlook

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Food Deaerators Market is analysed across key geographies namely: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). Each of these regions is analysed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of the Food Deaerators Market

– Changes in industry market dynamics

– Detailed market segmentation by type, application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of quantity and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competition situation of Food Deaerators Market

– Key companies and product strategies

– Potential niche segment/region showing promising growth.

Finally, the Food Deaerators Market Report is the authoritative source for market research that can dramatically accelerate your business. The report shows economic conditions such as major locales, item values, profits, limits, generation, supply, requirements, market development rates, and numbers.

