Explain Ninja Releases Grain Financial Technology Animated Design Project
The Fireart Studio subsidiary has released another tailor-made video project for Grain Finance Technology
Our goal was to create an explainer video to explain to the target audience how the Grain project/solution solves their problems, demonstrate the benefits and the UPSs of the product.”WARSAW, POLAND, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fireart Studio subsidiary has released another tailor-made video project for Grain Finance Technology. Explain Ninja are also known as the leading video production maker specializing in creating awesome explainer videos for various industries.
— admits the team
Fintech is their niche, which is not surprising since Explain Ninja has been dealing with numerous financial technology cases along the way. Thus, their next animated design project was successfully accomplished for a currency solution called Grain.
About Grain
Grain is a dependable currency management partner that enables its clients to improve platforms with recurring features that shield them from currency fluctuations. It offers the only end-to-end embedded cross solution that allows software platforms and marketplaces to eliminate FX risk for their customers, bringing a fully automated FX hedging solution that is unmatched by the rivals to clients’ sites.
To produce a quality video solution for Grain's unique platform that proactively and continually identifies top usage benefits and other product aspect, the team managed to come up with the fresh visuals, to create storyboards, animation design, sound design, and style frames for the video.
With numerous successful projects in the fintech, crypto, blockchain, and many other financial and non-financial industries, Explain Ninja has grown to be one of the most reputable and trusted teams in the animated design industry. Explain Ninja also continues to be the most talented member of the elite animation studios in Poland and abroad.
About Explain Ninja
Explain Ninja specializes in producing 2D and 3D animation graphics and explainer videos for a range of uses, including marketing, training, education, promotion, advertising, fun, and cybersecurity, among others. The Warsaw-based, award-winning animation production company offers a full range of animated video production services, including project research, scriptwriting, storyboarding, illustrations, animation, voiceover, and sound design.
It has become one of Poland's most reputable and authoritative animation studios over the years. Since 2013, numerous projects have been successfully delivered for more than 200 businesses worldwide, including SwissFinLab, Kidkin, Vishay, Nexus, Codio, Pipedrive, Huawei, Google, Atlassian, and many others.
