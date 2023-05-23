Food Enzymes Market Estimated To Surpass USD 3.91 Billion By 2027 | Increasing Awareness About GI Health

Reports And Data

The Global Food Enzymes Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced Food enzymes are Drives Growth

Global Food Enzyme market was valued at USD 2.75 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 3.91 Billion by the year 2027” — Reports and Data

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Food Enzyme market was valued at USD 2.75 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 3.91 Billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 6.7 %. Enzymes are a type of protein molecules that are available in all living things. They speed up chemical reactions, in many cases increasing the rate of reaction millions of times. They also help digestion, cut and metabolize waste in humans and animals, as well as play a crucial role in muscle contraction. Enzymes have been used in the production of food, like dough making. This is done by removal from plants or animals or may be done by fermentation from micro-organisms.

Increasing geriatric population, the rising prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders, increasing awareness about GI health, and focus on preventive health management are contributing to the growth of the food enzyme market . Growing demand for specialty enzymes such as pharmaceutical, diagnostics, research, and biotechnology is expected to be one more factor driving the growth. Growth of these animal-derived enzymes in various diseases or conditions, such as pancreatitis, exocrine pancreatic insufficiency, and pancreatic cancer boosts the growth of the market. Introduction of cold-adapted enzymes is also one of the major factors that fuel the food enzymes market growth.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In March 2019, DSM launched Maxilact® Smart, a lactase enzyme that enables a notable increase in production efficiency and capacity, while allowing dairy producers to meet growing demand for lactose-free dairy products.

Increasing product demand in food and animal feed application because of its proteinaceous nature is expected to boost market growth.

Enzymes are commonly used in the baking industry, fruit juice & cheese manufacturing, and brewing. The carbohydrase segment dominated the overall food enzymes market share in 2019 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

Consumers are shifting their choice from regular staple food to nutrient-enhanced healthy food products, thereby fostering the growing demand for enzymes in the food & beverages industry.

Development of fermentation techniques for the production of microbial enzymes helps in providing an extensive supply of enzymes. Bacteria, fungi, and yeast are used for the biosynthesis of various enzymes that are further used in several commercial applications.

Asia-Pacific regional segment of the food enzyme market is expected to remain highest growing segment during 2019-2027, at a CAGR of 8.2%, owing to the rising awareness, market potential for existing products, and unexplored application segments.

Lipases were valued at 308.3 million in 2019 and are expected to reach 500.45 million in 2027 due to increased use of this enzyme in food industry which promotes market growth.

Global food enzyme manufacturers find great opportunity in China, owing to the huge demand for enzymes in processing food & beverage products.

Some of the key market players for food enzyme market are Associated British Foods Plc. (ABF), Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Amano Enzyme Co., Ltd., BASF, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, DowDuPont, Kerry Group PLC, Novozymes, Royal DSM N.V., and Aum Enzymes.

The COVID-19 impact Analysis: The growing COVID-19 pandemic has led to the weakening demand for coatings in electronics, automotive, construction, and white goods. The market has the capacity to bounce back, but it completely depends on the duration of the lockdown, and also the impact of the virus on the economy. Even though the overall demand of the market is falling, the demand for Food Enzymes Market is expected to rise in the coming years.

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Carbohydrase

Protease

Lipase

Polymerases

Nucleases

Applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Beverages

Processed foods

Dairy products

Bakery products

Confectionery products

Others (meat, poultry, and fish tenderizing)

Source (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Microorganisms

Bacteria

Fungi

Plants

Animals

Regional Outlook

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Food Enzymes Market is analysed across key geographies namely: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). Each of these regions is analysed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of the Food Enzymes Market

– Changes in industry market dynamics

– Detailed market segmentation by type, application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of quantity and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competition situation of Food Enzymes Market

– Key companies and product strategies

– Potential niche segment/region showing promising growth.

Finally, the Food Enzymes Market Report is the authoritative source for market research that can dramatically accelerate your business. The report shows economic conditions such as major locales, item values, profits, limits, generation, supply, requirements, market development rates, and numbers.

