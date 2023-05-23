Skin Antiseptic Market is Anticipated to Grow Significantly, to Surpass USD 3.06 Billion by 2031
The skin antiseptic market size is estimated to reach $3,060.81 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2031PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The skin antiseptic market size was valued at $1,484.28 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach $3,060.81 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2031.
CAGR: 7.5%
• Current Market Size: USD 1.5 Billion
• Forecast Growing Region: APAC
• Largest Market: North America
• Projection Time: 2021- 2031
• Base Year: 2021
The skin antiseptic market is experiencing significant growth as the demand for effective infection control measures continues to rise. Skin antiseptics play a crucial role in preventing the spread of harmful bacteria and pathogens, making them essential in healthcare facilities, households, and various industries.
The increasing awareness about hygiene and the importance of maintaining a clean and bacteria-free environment is driving the market's expansion. Additionally, the growing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections and the need for stringent infection control protocols further contribute to the market's growth.
Advancements in technology have led to the development of innovative skin antiseptic products with improved effectiveness and reduced side effects. These products offer a wide range of options, including alcohol-based and non-alcohol-based antiseptics, catering to diverse user preferences and requirements.
Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the demand for skin antiseptics, as individuals and healthcare professionals prioritize hand hygiene and surface disinfection to minimize the risk of infection transmission.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲
On the basis of type, the alcohol segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2021.
On the basis of form, solutions segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2021.
On the basis of distribution channel, the drug stores and retail pharmacies segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2021. However, the online providers segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Region wise, North America generated the largest revenue in 2021. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬-
Cardinal Health Inc.
Becton, Dickinson and Company
B. Braun SE
3M Company
Ecolab Inc.
Xttrium Laboratories
SIRMAXO CHEMICALS PVT.LTD.
Schülke & Mayr GmbH
Molnlycke Health Care AB
PDI, Inc.
𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
Alcohol
Chlorhexidine
Iodine
Others
Form
Solutions
Cream
Swab Sticks
𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥
Hospital Pharmacies
Online Providers
Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies
