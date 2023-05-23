iXsystems and TrueNAS Recognized in 2023 CRN® Storage 100 List
Open Storage Leader also Named among the Coolest Software-Defined Storage Vendors of the Year for its TrueNAS Universal Data Platform Built on OpenZFSSAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- iXsystems®, the company behind TrueNAS Open Storage, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named iXsystems in its annual Storage 100 list in the Software-Defined Storage category for the third year in a row. The Storage 100 recognizes industry-leading storage vendors that provide transformative, channel-friendly products, and services.
The Storage 100 list is a valuable resource for solution providers looking for vendors that can support them in a complex storage market with industry-leading portfolios in areas such as data protection, management and resilience, software-defined storage, and storage appliances. This year’s list represents the industry leaders in storage technology that can be used for on-premises or cloud deployments.
The companies selected for the Storage 100 have been chosen by CRN editors for their perseverance in pushing the boundaries of innovation through cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships. iXsystems made the list for TrueNAS Open Storage, a compelling option for midsize companies because of its features, reliability, and cost-effectiveness. With advanced capabilities typically found in much more expensive solutions, TrueNAS is ideal for a wide range of applications to ensure critical data is always secure, yet accessible.
“CRN’s 2023 Storage 100 list recognizes the leading vendors that are delivering transformative advancements in storage technology and bringing modern solutions to customers and solution providers that are built for the future,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “We are honored to recognize their contributions as the leading players in storage technology for 2023.”
“Data is growing faster than ever, and our channel partners are helping organizations struggling with the complexity and cost of managing their valuable data,” said Matt Finney, Vice President of Sales for iXsystems. “TrueNAS Enterprise enables channel partners to deliver an award winning data storage solution while also lowering costs, and we are pleased that CRN agrees with our unique approach.”
About iXsystems and TrueNAS
iX is an Open Source pioneer and the company behind TrueNAS, the world's most deployed storage software. Relied upon by millions in over 200 countries, TrueNAS is an award-winning universal data platform used by a majority of Fortune 500TM companies. The platform harnesses the power of the legendary ZFS file system to provide scale-up or scale-out unified storage with the reliability and performance demanded by virtualization, backup, and many other data-heavy workloads. As an alternative to legacy storage systems that are proprietary, restrictive, and often overpriced, TrueNAS helps organizations modernize how they store and protect data by leveraging open storage to simplify operations and drastically reduce cost.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com
