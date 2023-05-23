Orriant Primed to Repair “Broken U.S. Healthcare System”
SANDY, UT, USA, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Darrell Moon, CEO of Orriant, helps CEOs of U.S. Businesses lower insurance costs and increase productivity by aligning healthcare to work for them instead of against them.
In a perfect world, The U.S. healthcare system would focus on the needs of the individual rather than its own financial gain. There would be far fewer clinic visits and hospitalizations if the system invested more in assisting individuals to take control of their wellness and live healthier lives. Supporting each individual’s health aspirations versus fixing problems as they arise has proven to be far more effective by improving health and costing less.
In talks to groups of businesses leaders and healthcare providers around the country, Moon states, “CEOs can fix company healthcare plans through three simple strategies: alignment, choice and relationship.”
Alignment: CEOs may meet their fiduciary responsibilities by aligning their internal teams and their external consultants to meet the needs of the company’s employees.
Choice: New federal regulations allow CEOs to offer employees more choices than ever before. The new Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Account (ICHRA) allows employers to offer flat amounts or defined contributions, which employees can use to purchase insurance plans that best meet the needs of their families.
Relationship: Successful healthcare systems are built on the foundation of relationships. Imagine if every individual had a trusting relationship with three key partners who were available to support them in maintaining optimal health and to help them navigate America’s very complex healthcare system.
More information may be found in Darrell Moon's Forbes articles.
Moon says, “CEOs can fix their corporate healthcare plan by aligning the system to work for them, by giving their employees choice — which can result in significant savings — and by offering relationship-based healthcare that creates much higher levels of customer satisfaction.”
Darrell Moon may be found at https://www.orriant.com/ and is available at (888) 346-0990.
