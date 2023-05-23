Gus Romo Supports the Salvation Army Homeless Shelter in California
Founder of Romo Planning Group, Gus Romo contributes to the Salvation Army Houseless Shelter in California in support of the nonprofit’s upcoming annual gala.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gus and Elizabeth Romo have generously donated to the Salvation Army Homeless Shelter, underscoring his commitment to combat homelessness in the Greater Los Angeles area. The nonprofit has transitional housing programs as well as life skills resources to assist unhoused people find and recover in a permanent living environment.
"It's our shared responsibility to extend a helping hand to one another in our community,” says Romo. “We hope to make a positive impact and inspire others to do the same."
Gus Romo is also taking the opportunity to promote the Shelter Partnership's 34th Annual Gala on May 24, hosted at the prestigious Ebell of Los Angeles. This year's gala will honor the tireless efforts of Rev. Andy Bales and Union Rescue Mission, who have been instrumental in fighting homelessness in the region.
The gala event, hosted by Fritz Coleman, promises a memorable evening with reception music by a trio led by Grammy-winning pianist Russell Ferrante of The Yellowjackets. The crowd will also be treated to a performance by Don McMillan, a finalist from America's Got Talent.
Romo added, "The Shelter Partnership's annual gala is not just a celebration, it's a statement about our collective commitment to addressing homelessness. It's an opportunity for us all to come together and rally behind this important cause."
Gus Romo founded the Romo Planning Group, Inc., also known as RPG, in 2001. The company brings independent contractors together along with a group of employees to assist public agencies with civic staffing needs, including planners, building inspectors, environmental professionals, and administrative assistants to provide interim solutions as well as project managers for complex assignments. Romo holds a Bachelor of Science in Urban and Regional Planning from Cal Poly Pomona University and an MBA from the University of Redlands.
