Tomorrow Shapers: 2023 Young Inventors Prize finalists announced

23 May 2023

Following the recent announcement of the European Inventor Award finalists, the European Patent Office (EPO) today announced three finalists in the 2023 Young Inventors Prize. Now in its second edition, the Prize will celebrate a researcher reducing inequality in education, a student tackling the microplastics problem and a conservationist on a mission to save lions. The winners will be revealed during the European Inventor Award ceremony streamed from Valencia on Tuesday, 4 July at 12.00 hrs. To register to watch the livestream, please follow the links at the bottom of this news item.

EPO President António Campinos praised the finalists for their work and highlighted the role of the Prize in encouraging innovators: “These three inventors are part of a new generation facing untold challenges and their work is a source of inspiration for us all, building a fairer and greener future. We launched the Young Inventors Prize last year to help that inspiration reach so many more people.”

Tomorrow Shapers: meet the 2023 Young Inventors Prize finalists

The Prize recognises initiatives that use technology to contribute to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Congratulations to the inventors selected as finalists for the 2023 Prize.

Filipa de Sousa Rocha: accessible programming for visually impaired children

The Portuguese researcher has developed an educational system that uses tangible objects to teach digital literacy to visually impaired children. Filipa’s innovation promotes inclusivity and contributes to UN SDGs 4 and 10.

Fionn Ferreira: removing microplastics from water

The twenty-two-year-old innovator from Ireland is leading the charge to microplastics-free water with his magnet-based solution. Fionn’s invention promotes sustainable water management, improves water quality and supports UN SDG 6.

Richard Turere: affordable light system to save both livestock and predators

The Maasai conservationist developed a system to deter lions from attacking livestock, preventing human-wildlife conflict and helping to boost the Kenyan lion population. Richard’s system helps to preserve ecosystems and contributes to UN SDG 15.

About the Young Inventors Prize

The Young Inventors Prize differs from the traditional European Inventor Award categories in several ways. Finalists need to be 30 or under at the time of the Award, granted European patents are not a prerequisite and the winner will receive EUR 20 000, with the second and third placed finalists receiving EUR 10 000 and EUR 5 000 respectively.

Further information