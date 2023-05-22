Governor Abbott Proclaims 2023 Hurricane Preparedness Week In Texas

May 22, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today raised awareness about the dangers of hurricanes and the many precautions Texans can take as hurricane season approaches by proclaiming May 21-27, 2023 as Hurricane Preparedness Week in Texas.



"Due to the size and geography of our state, Texas is particularly susceptible to the devastation of hurricanes," said Governor Abbott. "This Hurricane Preparedness Week, Texans are encouraged to educate themselves on proactive measures they can take ahead of hurricane season to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their property. By taking time to prepare for any devastating and powerful storms that may reach our shores, we can help foster a safer and more secure future for our state."



In support of hurricane preparedness efforts in the state, the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) recently hosted a full-scale exercise with participation from state and local partners from across Texas.



The 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season runs June 1 through November 30. Texans can visit the Texas Hurricane Center for information on steps to take before, during, and after a hurricane. Texans can also visit TexasReady.gov for additional hurricane safety tips.



Read the Governor's proclamation.

