Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,515 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,165 in the last 365 days.

Office of the Governor – Flag Order – Gov. Green lowers flag to honor Sam Slom

HONOLULU, HI – Governor Josh Green, M.D. has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawaiʻi state flag be flown at half-staff at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol and at all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawaiʻi National Guard in the State of Hawaiʻi, effective immediately, until sunset on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

This action is taken to honor the late State Senator Sam Slom, longtime state legislator, who died Sunday following an illness.

“Sam dedicated some 20 years to representing East Honolulu and was a vocal member of the Republican Party and a longtime strong voice for small business,” said Governor Green. “Sam was a good friend.”

Slom was 81 years old; funeral arrangements are pending.

# # #

Media Contacts:   

Erika Engle 

Press Secretary 

Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i 

Cell: (808) 798-6081 

Email: [email protected]

 

Mia Noguchi

Deputy Communications Director

Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i 

Cell: (808) 798-3929

Email: [email protected]

You just read:

Office of the Governor – Flag Order – Gov. Green lowers flag to honor Sam Slom

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more