Emergency work on Wailuku Bridge on Hawaii Island complete

HILO– The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces the completion of emergency work on Wailuku Bridge, also known as ‘Singing Bridge’ located on Hawaiʻi Belt Road (Route 19) in Hilo between Wai‘ānuenue Avenue and Pukihae Street. With that, all restrictions for the bridge are lifted.

After crews spent the past month doing emergency work to repair bridge element degradation found during repair work, HDOT is able to remove the lane closure, contra-flowed traffic, 25-ton loading limit, and 10 mph speed limit. The bridge can now support the 40-ton load limit and 35 mph speed limit.

HDOT made repairs to Wailuku Bridge in September 2019 and November 2020. These interim repairs address the safety and reliability of the structure until the completion of the full bridge rehabilitation project, which is planned for the fall of 2026.

