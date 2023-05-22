CONTACT:

Governor Pillen Signs LB574 Into Law, Abortion Ban Takes Effect Immediately

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen, joined by over 30 senators, signed LB574 into law. The bill includes a 12-week abortion ban, which takes effect immediately, and includes regulation of puberty blockers for minors and a ban on gender-altering surgeries for minors, which both take effect on October 1.

"Today is a historic day in the State of Nebraska. It is a day where we are standing up and protecting our kids so that they can have a better and brighter future," said Governor Pillen. "LB574 is the most significant win for social conservatives in a generation, and is part of what has been a historic legislative session with senators voting for policies that protect our kids, cut taxes, grow agriculture, and defend our Nebraska values."

Senator Joni Albrecht spoke about the 12-week abortion ban that was included in the legislation.

"Every human being has a right to Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness," said Sen. Albrecht. "I look forward to the day when every child is protected from conception from elective abortions in the State of Nebraska."

Senator Kathleen Kauth discussed her efforts to stop the unregulated use of puberty blockers and ban gender-altering surgeries for minors.

"I was very pleased and proud to introduce LB574, the Let Them Grow Act, and I am so grateful to all the senators who worked with me to shape and improve the bill," said Senator Kauth. "Let Them Grow is all about protecting children. It was an honor to be able to use it to also protect preborn children."

Senator Ben Hansen talked about how senators compromised and came together to get LB574 across the finish line.

"LB574 was a great culmination of legislative teamwork, compromise, and courage to protect the children of Nebraska from abortion and irreversible physical harm," said Senator Hansen. "I am proud to have played a part in the passing of this bill and want to thank my colleagues, the Governor and his office, and the people of Nebraska for all of their prayers and support."

