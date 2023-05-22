Inslee appoints Breean Beggs to Spokane County Superior Court

WASHINGTON, May 22 - Today Gov. Jay Inslee announced the appointment of Breean Beggs to the Spokane County Superior Court. He will replace Judge Michael Price, who is retiring July 1.

Beggs has practiced as a litigation attorney since 1991, largely focusing on civil rights, personal injury, and employment. Since 2010, he has practiced at Paukert & Troppmann in Spokane. From 2004 to 2010, Beggs was the Executive Director at Spokane’s Center for Justice, a community-based legal advocacy organization focused on civil rights, environmental restoration, government accountability, and poverty law.

Beggs is also active in the Spokane community. Since January 2020, he has served as the Spokane City Council President, and from 2016 to 2019, he served on the Spokane City Council. Beggs has also served on Washington’s Access to Justice Board and he co-founded Spokane’s Smart Justice Campaign.

“For years, Breean has passionately worked to improve the justice system in the Spokane County community,” said Inslee. “He’s an experienced attorney and a committed public servant. I’m thrilled to have him bring that experience, in and out of the courtroom, to the Spokane County Superior Court.”

Beggs earned his bachelor’s degree at Whitworth University. He earned his law degree from the University of Washington School of Law.