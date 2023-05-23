RTRLAW's New Texas Office Brings Personal Injury Legal Support to Garland
RTRLAW, a Texas and Florida firm that represents injured victims, announces the opening of its new office in Garland, Texas, on June 1, 2023.
At RTRLAW, we firmly believe that personal injury cases require more than just legal expertise; they demand genuine care and unwavering support.”GARLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RTRLAW, the reliable, trusted and respected law firm known for its compassionate and responsive approach to representing injured victims, is excited to announce the opening of its brand-new office in Garland, Texas, on June 1, 2023. RTRLAW is thrilled to bring their more than 35 years of experience in personal injury law to the local Garland community. RTRLAW is dedicated to standing by their clients’ sides during these challenging times.
— Nicholas R. Thompson, Managing Partner, RTRLAW
Conveniently located at 1008 Stonewall Street, # B, in Garland, RTRLAW’s second and newest office in Texas marks an important milestone in the firm’s mission to make a positive impact on local lives throughout the Lone Star State. RTRLAW recognizes the importance of having a local legal advocate who understands your unique needs and strives relentlessly to obtain the justice and compensation you deserve.
"We are beyond excited to expand RTRLAW's heartfelt legal services in the vibrant state of Texas," says Nicholas R. Thompson, Esq., principal and managing partner of RTRLAW. "By expanding our presence to Garland, we aim to extend our unwavering commitment to personal injury law and become a trusted resource for those seeking justice in the Dallas area. We genuinely care about the well-being of local residents and are honored to have the opportunity to make a difference in their lives."
“At RTRLAW, we firmly believe that personal injury cases require more than just legal expertise; they demand genuine care and unwavering support,” Attorney Thompson adds. “Our team of highly experienced personal injury attorneys is deeply committed to providing compassionate representation and accessible legal services to those who have suffered injuries due to car accidents and the negligence of others.
RTRLAW's expertise in personal injury law spans a broad spectrum of cases, including auto accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, slip and fall incidents, catastrophic injuries, wrongful death cases, and much more. Their experienced Garland personal injury attorneys possess a deep understanding of the legal intricacies involved in personal injury law and will tirelessly advocate for their clients’ rights and interests.
With a proven track record of securing significant compensation and settlements for tens of thousands of clients, RTRLAW has gained recognition for its dedication to pursuing justice. Since their founding in 1988, RTRLAW has successfully recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in compensation and settlements, making a positive difference in the lives of their clients.
Beyond their legal services, RTRLAW is committed to actively contributing to the local community in East Dallas. By expanding their presence in the Dallas area, the firm aims to create employment opportunities for legal professionals, support the local economy and foster a sense of togetherness.
RTRLAW understands that facing legal challenges can be overwhelming and intimidating for most people. That’s why RTRLAW prioritizes open communication and personal connections with their clients. When clients choose RTRLAW, they can expect to work closely with RTRLAW’s attorneys and legal team members throughout their cases, unlike other firms where you never interact with actual attorneys. RTRLAW’s team is dedicated to keeping clients informed every step of the way, ensuring they understand their options and feeling empowered to make informed decisions.
RTRLAW is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to handle new client calls at the Garland office at (972) 521-8835 or toll free at 1-833-HIRE-RTR (1-833-447-3787). Clients have the option of taking care of all important paperwork electronically or in person at the office in Garland. If visiting the office poses challenges, RTRLAW’s compassionate attorneys and investigators can come to clients’ homes, where they work or even the hospital. Clients’ well-being is RTRLAW’s top priority.
“If you or your loved ones are in need of legal representation or assistance in personal injury cases, we invite you to experience the caring and dedicated services of RTRLAW,” says Attorney Thompson. RTRLAW’s attorneys practice law in Texas, Florida, Massachusetts, Michigan, and various other states, serving clients both within and outside of Texas.
For more information about RTRLAW’s new Garland office or for a free, no-obligation case review, please visit www.rtrlaw.com or call (972) 521-8835 or toll free at 1-833-HIRE-RTR (1-833-447-3787).
About RTRLAW:
RTRLAW is a step above other law firms. RTR stands for Reliable, Trusted and Respected. RTRLAW’s compassionate attorneys genuinely care about their clients' well-being and fight for their clients’ rights. Since their founding in 1988, RTRLAW’s attorneys have provided outstanding representation and personalized legal services. With seven offices located throughout Florida and two offices in Texas, RTRLAW brings an unwavering commitment to providing professional personal injury legal services to those who need it most right where they live. RTRLAW’s attorneys aren’t just legal advocates. They fight hard to get clients the justice and compensation they deserve for their injuries, so they can reclaim their lives. For Those Oooo Moments, RETAIN THE FLAME!
