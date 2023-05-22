Kimberly Brown’s Touching Book Gives Insights
New Book “Some People Just Don’t Get It” Provides Lessons for LifeTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- It is generally accepted that our choices can make or break us. But little do we know that our choices could also break others. Without the knowledge of the way that we act, or the self-awareness of the negative things that we do, this could result in a much deeper emotional and mental impact to the party or parties affected.
This is what the new book of rising author Kimberly Brown hopes to expose - with the hope that everyone will come into understanding leading to better relationships and healing to those which we may have affected.
“Some People Just Don’t Get It” brings out Kimberly’s personal experiences, and the lessons that it teaches. “My book is out there to help people to make better choices and understand that when you decide to do negative things that involve others it sends them into another thinking process of why they're here in the first place,” Kimberly says.
Kimberly’s book provides insights for harmonious relationships among other people. It provides a guiding path for people who are insensitive about other people’s feelings - and hopefully they will make it right.
“People who are affected by your choices, and the negative things that you do will ask themselves why they exist, putting trauma and pain to the person involved,” Kimberly says. But, according to Kimberly, it takes a big person to find out why and then do something about it.
Nothing negative, just positively moving in the right direction. This can come from your own experiences or talking to others with similar issues. I learned through my own experiences and decided to write about them, to maybe help other Kimberly's out there as well.
Kimberly Brown, maiden name Murray, was born in 1970 and raised in Denver, Co. Living in Park Hill all her life until she had kids of my own. “I am the great, great, great, great Niece of Oscar DePriest, the first black congressman,” she proudly shares.
She is also the great great niece of James DePriest, the first black Orchestra Conductor. Kimberly hopes to become the first black woman in her family to become a successful author of her own book.
Grab your copy of “Some People Just Don’t Get It” now, via Amazon and other leading digital platforms nationwide.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+16473309992 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Other