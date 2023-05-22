NEWBURGH CITY COUNCIL CHAMPIONS LOCAL SMALL BUSINESSES WITH $200,000 GRANT ASSISTANCE PROGRAM

The City of Newburgh, N.Y.

City of Newburgh Small Business Assistance Grant Program Will Allocate $200,000 to Local Small Businesses Affected By COVID-19.

The City Council strongly supports our local businesses – they are the foundation of our City’s unique and diverse neighborhoods.” — Councilmember Ramona Monteverde

THE CITY OF NEWBURGH, NEW YORK, USA, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Newburgh City Council announces the creation of the City of Newburgh Small Business Assistance Grant Program, which will allocate $200,000 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to City businesses affected by COVID-19 related losses.

Councilmember Ramona Monteverde: “The City Council strongly supports our local businesses – they are the foundation of our City’s unique and diverse neighborhoods. Giant corporations took most of the COVID-19 federal assistance while our local small businesses were passed over. The City Council’s Small Business Grant Assistance Program will create a small measure of economic justice by redirecting ARPA funding to those most affected by COVID-19 losses – our City’s local small businesses.”

The Newburgh City Council’s Small Business Assistance Grant Program will enable eligible for-profit City businesses to apply for cash assistance to help mitigate COVID-19 related revenue losses. Added consideration will be given to women, minority, and veteran owned businesses; micro-businesses that employ 10 or fewer people; and those businesses in a “vulnerable sector” as defined by the U.S. Treasury, including dining, retail, hospitality, arts, and entertainment. Application instructions will be shared with interested businesses as program details are finalized. Grant funding will be awarded in September 2023.