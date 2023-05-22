FlexShopper, Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Program

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexShopper, Inc. (Nasdaq: FPAY) (“FlexShopper”), a leading national online lease-to-own retailer and financing solutions provider for underserved consumers, today announced that its board of directors has authorized a share repurchase program to acquire up to $2 million of the Company’s common stock. The Company may purchase common stock on the open market, through privately negotiated transactions, or by other means including through the use of trading plans intended to qualify under Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, in accordance with applicable securities laws and other restrictions. The timing and total amount of stock repurchases will depend upon business, economic and market conditions, corporate and regulatory requirements, prevailing stock prices, and other considerations. The share repurchase program will have a term of eighteen (18) months and may be suspended or discontinued at any time and does not obligate the company to acquire any amount of common stock. The Company had approximately 21.8 million shares of common stock outstanding as of May 22, 2023.



FlexShopper, Inc. (FPAY) is a financial technology company that provides electronics, home furnishings and other durable goods to underserved consumers on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis through its patented e-commerce marketplace (www.FlexShopper.com). FlexShopper also provides LTO and loan technology platforms to a growing number of retailers and e-retailers to facilitate transactions with consumers without access to traditional financing.

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans and strategies, are generally noted in the risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and FlexShopper assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

