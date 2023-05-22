LEARN THE GRAVITY OF EMPATHY IN DR. LARRY E. BANTA’S HOLISTIC GUIDE FOR CARING FOR CHILDREN IN ALTERNATIVE HOMES
Help for the Hurting Child provides guidance and support for anyone who takes care of children, outlining how it’s a unique ministryTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- It is the responsibility of adults to ensure the safety and well-being of children, who will shape the future of society. It is important for them to provide guidance and support, teaching right from wrong, and fostering a sense of love and belonging, even if it doesn't come from their biological family.
Dr. Larry E. Banta’s book, Help for the Hurting Child: Christian Approaches to Therapeutic Parenting, is a comprehensive guide for those who work with children in alternative home environments such as foster homes, orphanages, or residential schools. The author, Dr. Banta, draws on his extensive experience and research in the fields of psychology, psychiatry, and religion to provide a comprehensive and holistic approach to the development of these children. The book provides guidance and support for those who care for these children and helps them understand the importance of providing a well-rounded and therapeutic approach to their development. This book serves as an essential guide for anyone who cares for children, including parents, guardians, and caretakers, by offering a holistic approach to child care.
Dr. Lawrence E. Banta is a medical doctor with over forty years of experience in child and adolescent psychiatry. He currently works in Boise, Idaho, and provides consultation to child-serving agencies internationally with his wife Evelyn, a licensed professional counselor.
"Help for the Hurting Child: Christian Approaches to Therapeutic Parenting" is available for purchase on Amazon in Kindle, Hardcover, or Paperback formats. It is also available at Barnes and Noble and other digital bookstores worldwide!
