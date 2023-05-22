The California Supreme Court found out about this more than 32-year-old practice on Jan. 31, in a letter from State Bar Court Presiding Judge Richard Honn, and on Friday ordered the practice to end by Sept. 1, except in rare cases.
Justices unaware bar didn’t always apply suspended attorney rule
