Governor Abbott Announces Over $1.2 Million In Career Training Grants To San Antonio-Area Schools

May 22, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced five Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants totaling more than $1.2 million have been awarded to five San Antonio-area schools by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). The JET grants will support career and technical education (CTE) training programs by helping the schools purchase and install equipment to train initially more than 1,600 students for high-demand occupations.



“The State of Texas continues to invest in our students by providing them the training, education, and resources they need to succeed in Texas’ diverse, booming economy,” said Governor Abbott. “These five JET grants will empower our students to forge successful careers in high-demand industries, and I thank the Texas Workforce Commission and these schools for their partnership in building even brighter futures for young Texans.”



“With this award, San Antonio area CTE programs can provide young Texans the skills needed to succeed and quickly find a good job after graduation,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “TWC is committed to supporting the future workforce by partnering with local programs that will train students for jobs in critical fields.”



The five JET grants include:

Alamo Colleges District – Northeast Lakeview College: a $189,401 grant to purchase and install equipment to initially train 75 students as network and computer systems administrators, with additional students to be trained in the future

North East Independent School District (ISD): a $45,448 grant for equipment to train an initial 290 students in automotive services in partnership with Alamo Colleges District – St. Phillip’s College

San Antonio ISD: two grants: $454,551 for equipment to train an initial 934 students as chiropractors in partnership with Alamo Colleges District – San Antonio College $291,891 for equipment to train an initial 253 students as electrical and electronic engineering technicians in partnership with Alamo Colleges District – St. Phillip’s College

Southside ISD: a $289,073 grant for equipment to train an initial 128 students in welding in partnership with Alamo Colleges District – St. Phillip’s College



Through funding provided by the Texas Legislature each biennium, TWC uses JET grants to defray start-up costs to develop career and technical education programs for the public community, state and technical colleges, school districts, and charter schools. Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations.



Visit the JET webpage for more information on the program.

