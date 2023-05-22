Owner of the Modern Medicare agency Paul Barrett is celebrating his 17th year of being a dedicated Medicare agent.
Local Long Island business owner celebrates 17 years as dedicated Medicare Broker
Owner of the Modern Medicare agency Paul Barrett is celebrating his 17th year of being a dedicated Medicare agent. Barrett has been proudly serving local Long Islanders with their Medicare needs all year round and is looking forward to continuing to do so in the years to come.

"I'm so proud to have been able to help so many people over the years with their Medicare needs," said Barrett. "It's been my pleasure to serve the Long Island community and I'm looking forward to doing so for many years to come."
Barrett and his team at Modern Medicare are committed to providing their clients with the best possible service and are always available to answer any questions or concerns they may have.
"We want our clients to feel confident and informed about their Medicare coverage," said Barrett. "We're here to help them every step of the way."
