Critical Infrastructure Protection

Surge in cyber-attack and security breaches in physical systems and need for operational technology networks drive the market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, May 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Critical Infrastructure Protection Market Reach to USD 203 Billion by 2027|Top Key Players as -Intel, Airbus & Honeywell." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The Critical Infrastructure Protection market size was valued at USD 118.19 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 203.09 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 254 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9724

Enforcement of stringent government regulations toward the adoption and implementation of critical infrastructure protection software, surge in cyber-attacks and security breaches in physical systems, and need for operational technology networks drive the global critical infrastructure protection market. Emergence of cutting-edge technology such as cloud technology and internet of things (IoT) along with rise in investment of government authority present new opportunities in the coming years.

Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) market is segmented on the basis of component, security, industry vertical, and region. By component it is bifurcated into solution and service. By security, it is categorized into, operational security and information security. By industry vertical, it is classified into IT & Telecommunication, BFSI, Energy & Utility, Government & Defence, Oil and Gas, Transportation and logistics, manufacturing and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Access full report summary at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/critical-infrastructure-protection-market-A09359

Based on security type, the operational technology segment contributed to more than half of the global critical infrastructure protection market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its leadership status by 2027. This is due to rise in demand for critical infrastructure security solutions in manufacturing, transportation & logistics, energy & utility sectors with increase in incidents of cyber threats and attacks. However, the information technology segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 8.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on component type, the solution segment held more than three-fifths of the total share of the global critical infrastructure protection market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is due to increase in adoption of CIP solutions among enterprises to gain strategic as well as competitive advantage and strong infrastructure security over their competitors. However, the services segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.0% from 2020 to 2027

If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/9724

Based on region, North America contributed to the largest market share in 2019, holding around two-fifths of the global critical infrastructure protection market, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2027. This is due to rise in usage of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, industrial automation, and a major shift toward digital transformation. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to maintain the largest CAGR of 9.7% from 2020 to 2027, owing to strong economic growth along with the ongoing developments in the national security and personal safety sector.

The key critical infrastructure protection industry players profiled in the report are Honeywell International Inc., IBM Corporation, BAE Systems Plc, General Dynamics Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, DXC Technology Company, Intel Corporation, Airbus, TRL Technology Ltd.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9724

Covid-19 Scenario

● Various regulatory bodies have lifted off some of the enforcement criteria during the pandemic. However, several new organizations have been planning for long-term regulatory compliance with data security and data management becoming crucial factors for adoption of critical protection infrastructure services and solutions.

● The majority of organizations have adopted the "work from home" policy, so the demand for cloud-based systems increased significantly. However, the risks regarding cyber threats rose, which led to increase in investments in cyberinfrastructure security.

● Though many tourist places were closed, leading to reduced implementation of critical information security systems, the opening of tourist places during the post-lockdown would lead to a gradual increase in demand.

Procure Complete Report (254 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/9e7e18991d51d06e3052dcfe8d307033

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.