SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Qualtrics International Inc. (XM)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating whether the Board of Directors of Qualtrics International Inc. ("Qualtrics" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: XM) breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the Company to Silver Lake Management Company VI, L.L.C. (Silver Lake) and the Canada Pension Investment Board (CPIB).   Under the terms of the agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $18.15 per share in cash.

Qualtrics investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/xm.   

The investigation concerns whether the Qualtrics Board failed to satisfy its duties to the Company shareholders, including whether the board adequately pursued alternatives to the acquisition and obtained the best price possible for Qualtrics shares of common stock.

If you own shares of Qualtrics and would like to learn more about this investigation, you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/xm. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his law clerk and client relations manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484. 

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits.  The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.  Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

