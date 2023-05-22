Vietnamese leaders welcome Chairman of United Russia Party

VIETNAM, May 22 -

HÀ NỘI – Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng has emphasised that Việt Nam always values the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia, and the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) attaches importance to developing relations with political parties in Russia, including the United Russia Party (URP).

This will play a role as a political foundation for long-term and sustainable relations between the two countries, he said.

Trọng made the statement while holding talks with Chairman of the URP and Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev, who is on a working visit to Việt Nam from May 21-23 under a cooperation agreement between the CPV and the URP.

It is his first Việt Nam visit in the capacity as leader of the ruling URP.

At the talks, Party chief Trọng outlined the key tasks set by the CPV for socioeconomic and cultural development.

On Party building which is a crucial task, he highlighted the positive changes in Party building and rectification, with concerted efforts to combat corruption and negative phenomena. He expressed his appreciation for achievements made by Russia under the leadership of President Vladimir Putin and the URP.

He also took the occasion to ask Medvedev to convey his regards to Putin and Russian leaders.

For his part, Medvedev expressed his joy in visiting Việt Nam again.

Medvedev congratulated Việt Nam on its dynamic development and expressed gratitude for the warm reception extended to the delegation by the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam.

He also informed Trọng about the situation in Russia, including the URP, and the bilateral relations between the two countries, especially bilateral relations and cooperation between the CPV and the URP.

Medvedev agreed with the opinions and assessments of Trọng in terms of the major directions and measures to promote the relations between the two Parties and two countries.

The two leaders discussed current international affairs, major orientations to promoting positive developments worldwide, and their views on issues of mutual concern.

They agreed to continue raising mutual understanding and political trust via high-level visits and exchanges in flexible forms; improving the efficiency of and expanding cooperation in economy, science and technology, culture, education, and other areas under bilateral agreements.

They also agreed to pay attention to young generations and facilitate exchanges among mass organisations and young people of the two Parties, along with upholding bilateral and multilateral trade and investment frameworks and mechanisms and working closely together at multilateral forums.

Before the talks, the Russian delegation laid a wreath at the Monument to Heroic Martyrs, paid tribute to late President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum, and held a meeting with the Việt Nam-Russia Friendship Association.

On the occasion, both sides issued a joint statement on the outcomes of Medvedev’s official visit to Việt Nam, which aims to reinforce cooperation on regional and global issues to strengthen peace and security for the benefits of the two peoples and protect and enhance principles of international law and the UN Charter.

They also pledged to continue pushing forward bilateral ties in accordance with documents and agreements signed between leaders of the two Parties and countries.

On the same day, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính met with Dmitry Medvedev.

Chính said that Việt Nam highly valued the precious support and assistance that the Russian people have given to Việt Nam in the past as well as in the nation-building and development efforts today. He affirmed that Việt Nam placed great importance on the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia, and desired to maintain and further develop this relationship.

Medvedev emphasised that Việt Nam was one of Russia's important partners in the Asia-Pacific region, particularly in Southeast Asia, so Russia wished to further develop bilateral cooperation in areas where both sides had strengths and needs.

He affirmed that the URP always supported the development of the comprehensive strategic partnership with Việt Nam.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction with the successful organisation of the 24th session of the Việt Nam-Russia Intergovernmental Committee for Economic, Trade, Science and Technological Cooperation, where they agreed on directions and measures to enhance bilateral cooperation, particularly in the fields of trade, investment, and economic and technological collaboration.

In the context of global economic challenges and difficulties, both sides believed that it was necessary to strengthen bilateral cooperation effectively, based on a spirit of harmonising interests and sharing difficulties. They aim to enhance and deepen collaboration in areas such as energy, oil and gas, science and technology, and education and training.

On this occasion, Chính expressed his hope that the URP would continue to contribute its voice and support the improvement of legal frameworks for the Vietnamese community to continue living, studying, and doing business in Russia. – VNS