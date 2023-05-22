Washington DC Human Rights Leader Presented with the Revered Eleanor Roosevelt Medal of Merit
Esteemed Human Rights Leader, Isabelle Vladoiu, awarded the Eleanor Roosevelt Medal of Merit for her advocacy and dedication to advancing human rights.
This award is not just a recognition of my work, but it symbolizes the importance of championing human rights and striving for a more inclusive world.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Human Rights Specialist, Isabelle Vladoiu, was honored with the prestigious "Eleanor Roosevelt" Medal of Merit this past week at the US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights (USIDHR) in Washington, DC. The award was presented by Dr. Alvaro Leiva Sanchez, who on behalf of the Nicaraguan Association for Human Rights, recognized Isabelle Vladoiu's outstanding performance and career in collaboration, support, promotion, protection, inclusion, and defense of human rights. This esteemed recognition pays tribute to the memory of victims of atrocious crimes and serious human rights violations, while also honoring the unwavering commitment of human rights defenders and their families in upholding the principles of memory, truth, and justice to end impunity.
— Isabelle Vladoiu, Founder USIDHR
The "Eleanor Roosevelt" Medal of Merit has been previously bestowed upon remarkable individuals such as heads of states and government officials, and last year, Organization of American States, Secretary-General Luis Almagro was a recipient of this distinguished award. Isabelle Vladoiu's remarkable achievements and contributions to society make her a fitting honoree of this prestigious accolade.
Isabelle Vladoiu's tireless dedication to her work and unwavering commitment to human rights have garnered widespread praise and recognition from government officials. Under her visionary leadership, the USIDHR certified over 7,000 human rights and diplomatic consultants, furthering the cause of inclusion and equal opportunities for all. Through her advocacy, Vladoiu has emerged as a leading voice in the fight for advancing education and empowering individuals from diverse backgrounds.
Reflecting on her notable accomplishments, Isabelle Vladoiu stated, "Receiving the 'Eleanor Roosevelt' Medal of Merit is a deeply humbling and gratifying honor. This award is not just a recognition of my work, but it symbolizes the importance of championing human rights and striving for a more inclusive world. I am truly grateful for this acknowledgment and remain committed to promoting diplomacy and human rights on a global scale."
Isabelle Vladoiu's contributions extend beyond her role as the Founder of USIDHR. With over a decade of experience in NGO Diplomacy, she has trained more than 15,000 professionals, including individuals, policy makers in Congress, government officials, and leaders of international organizations. Her expertise in diplomatic protocol and her influential presence both in Washington, DC and across the globe have earned her a highly respected reputation in her field.
In addition to her remarkable accomplishments, Isabelle Vladoiu is also an accomplished author, having penned the best-selling books "Business Etiquette Secrets" and "How to Become a Human Rights Professional." Her profound impact on humanity has garnered recognition from two Presidents of the United States, who awarded her in 2018 (President Trump) and 2022 (President Biden). Furthermore, she has received letters of appreciation from governors, U.S. Senators and Representatives, local legislators, and various non-governmental organizations, all commending her exceptional work.
Isabelle Vladoiu's dedication to promoting diplomacy, protecting human rights, and fostering inclusive societies makes her an inspiration to aspiring professionals and a role model for future generations. Her remarkable achievements continue to set new benchmarks in the field of human rights advocacy and education.
