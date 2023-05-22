State of Maryland Receives More Than $29 Million for Affordable Housing and Homelessness Prevention

NEW CARROLLTON, MD (May 22, 2023) — Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) Secretary Jake Day today announced the department will administer nearly $24 million in federal funding to provide gap financing to projects statewide that will create dozens of affordable housing units. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) approved the state’s plan to administer $23,971,599 in HOME Investment Partnerships American Rescue Plan Program (HOME-ARP) funding provided through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which appropriated $5 billion nationwide to provide housing, services, and shelter to individuals experiencing homelessness and other vulnerable populations. Maryland also received more than $5.4 million to produce affordable housing as part of HUD’s annual allocation from the national Housing Trust Fund.

“All Marylanders deserve the safety and stability of shelter. To end chronic homelessness in Maryland we must increase the supply of affordable housing to provide that shelter while connecting at-risk and low-income individuals and households with essential supportive services,” said Secretary Day. “This funding brings us closer to achieving Governor Moore’s vision of a state that leaves no one behind. I thank Maryland’s congressional delegation and our federal partners at HUD for their support, and I commend the numerous local organizations and stakeholders that contributed their input and insight in drafting our now-approved allocation plan.”

Under program requirements, HOME-ARP funds must primarily benefit the homeless, those at-risk of homelessness, and other vulnerable populations. In drafting Maryland’s HOME-ARP plan DHCD engaged with more than 100 stakeholders through a series of one-on-one consultations, listening sessions, public hearings, and an online survey. These stakeholders included local Continuums of Care, homeless service providers, domestic violence service providers, veterans’ services groups, public housing agencies, nonprofits, and other public and private organizations that address fair housing, civil rights, and the needs of persons with disabilities. The department estimates that through HOME-ARP funding, approximately 12 projects statewide could receive gap financing, leveraging Low Income Housing Tax Credits, state Rental Housing Funds, Housing Trust Funds, and other financing sources to create approximately 70 affordable units.

The Housing Trust Fund provides grants to states and state-designated entities to create and preserve affordable housing for households designated by HUD as extremely low- or very low-income households. Each state must use at least 80 percent of each grant for rental housing; up to 10 percent for homeownership; and up to 10 percent for administration and planning. All rental units receiving Housing Trust Fund assistance will be required to be reserved as affordable units for 30 years.

For more information about state resources that support affordable rental housing, visit: https://dhcd.maryland.gov/HousingDevelopment.

