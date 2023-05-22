Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Research Study titled "Size, Value, Demand, and Share" for 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 9.89 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 9.6%, Market Trends – Rise in incidence of cancer across the globe, increasing demand

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Emergen Research Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Market research study is a thorough compilation of analytical data regarding the Cancer Tumor Profiling sector. The study contains a segmentation of the Cancer Tumor Profiling market as well as a thorough analysis of the market's size in terms of volume and value. The analysis includes a comprehensive prognosis for the years 2020–2027 in addition to the existing Cancer Tumor Profiling market status. The Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Study carefully examines the historical, present, and projected revenue for each industry vertical, sector, end-use industry, application, and region.

The Cancer Tumor Profiling Market is expected to reach USD 31.99 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. This market's growth is attributed to the increasing use of biomarkers in cancer profiling, eventually rising adoption of proteomic methods for biomarker research, thus helping to increase the drug development process over the estimated period. The growing demand for personalized medicine and the rise in cancer incidence across the globe is augmenting the demand for the industry. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Lung and Breast cancer is a common type of cancer, with around 2.09 million cases every year. The growing demand for cancer tumor profiling is driving the market for the estimated period.

Competitive Landscape:

The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Cancer Tumor Profiling market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global Cancer Tumor Profiling market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

Caris Life Sciences, Foundation Medicine, GenomeDX, Genomic Health, Guardant Health, Helomics Corporation, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc., Nanostring Technologies, Neogenomics Inc., Oxford Gene Technology, Qiagen N.V., Ribomed Biotechnologies.

Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Highlights:

Regional demand estimation and forecast

Product Mix Matrix

R&D Analysis

Cost-Benefit Analysis

Pre-commodity pricing volatility

Supply chain optimization analysis

Technological updates analysis

Raw Material Sourcing Strategy

Competitive Analysis

Mergers & Acquisitions

Location Quotients Analysis

Carbon Footprint Analysis

Patent Analysis

Vendor Management

Key Parameters Analyzed in This Section:

Company Profiles

Gross Revenue

Profit margins

Product sales trends

Product pricing

Industry Analysis

Sales & distribution channels

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Key Points Covered in This Section:

Regional contribution

Estimated revenue generation

Vital data and information about the consumption rate in all the leading regional segments

An expected rise in market share

Forecast growth in the overall consumption rate

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The Genomics segment was valued at 2.76 Billion in 2019, owing to the rise in the research institutes' funding for developing modified medicine is expected to increase the demand for the genomics industry. The use of genomics technology by various companies for cancer tumor profiling is anticipated to increase the overall genomics industry's demand for the upcoming forecast period.

Asia Pacific countries such as China, India, and Japan, have seen a striking increase in cancer tumor profiling. Developing economies, including India, Singapore, and Korea, are anticipated to intensify global demand.

High investments by companies to launch new products for cancer tumor profiling with various advancement in the new technique is augmented to propel the market. For instance, in May 2019, QIAGEN, launched therascreen PIK3CA RGQ PCR Kit as a companion diagnostic to aid in identifying breast cancer patients.

Immunoassays segments are seen to have the largest market share in 2019. The Immunoassays technology is used to detect tumors with applications in Oncological Diagnostics, Prognostics, Monitoring and Treatment, and Screening.

In 2019, the Research Application segment was valued at USD 5.67 Billion owing to the rise in the research and development, increasing demand for personalized medicine. The use of cancer tumor profiling helps to decide whether the patients require a diagnostic test. Furthermore, advancement in molecular biology is one of the factors to boost market growth.

The North America regional section held the most extensive share in the Cancer tumor profiling industry, with 37.2% in 2019. The industry is dominated in this region due to substantial growth in clinical and research applications and key players in the region.

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Cancer Tumor Profiling market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Technique Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Genomics

Epigenetics

Metabolomics

Proteomics

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Immunoassays

In Situ Hybridization

Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH)

Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization (CISH)

Microarray

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Sequencing Technologies

Next Generation Sequencing(NGS)

Pyro Sequencing

Sanger Sequencing

Other Technologies

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Research Application

Biomarker Discovery

Personalized Cancer Medicine

Clinical Application

Oncological Diagnostics

Prognostics

Monitoring and Treatment

Screening

Key reasons to buy the Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Market report:

The latest report comprehensively studies the global Cancer Tumor Profiling market size and provides useful inference on numerous aspects of the market, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.

The report offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the market.

It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products services offered by this industry.

The report holistically covers the latest developments taking place in this industry. Therefore, it lists the most effective business strategies implemented by the market rivals for ideal business expansion.

Thank you for reading our report. If you have any requests for customization of the latest report, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will assist you and ensure the report is designed as per your requirements.

