Stevia Market Overview by Industry Chain Information, Upstream Raw Materials & Downstream Industry

Emergen Research Logo

Stevia Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.5%, Market Trends – Increasing demand from food & beverages industries

Rising awareness among consumers regarding high sugar intake in food & beverages and increasing demand for plant-based sugar substitutes are key factors driving market revenue growth ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global stevia market size was USD 790.6 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for stevia as an alternative for sucrose in the dairy industry and increasing investments by market players are factors expected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2030. In addition, Stevia has a sweet taste, which makes it capable of replacing sugar in a diet and has a very low calorific value, which makes it ‘no-calorie’ food. Stevia is also beneficial for indigestion-related problems, which decreases hunger and urges and cravings for sweets. Stevia when mixed with toothpaste helps to avoid gum disease, plaque buildup, and tooth decay. Moreover, increasing incidence of non-communicable diseases, such as diabetes and obesity, is expected to drive growth of the market during the forecast period. Stevia is a high-intensity sweetener, which is 200 times sweeter than sucrose, is used as a natural sweetener in the food & beverage industry and does not have any harmful effects on human body. It is also used as a tabletop sweetener in cafes and restaurants to add sweetness to instant beverages such as tea, coffee, and soft drinks.

The latest report, titled ‘Global Stevia Market,’ comprises a profound analysis of the fundamental parameters contributing to the global Stevia market scenario. The research report provides the reader with an in-depth interpretation of the Stevia market dynamics, including the crucial drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges. The report also describes the key business strategies, demand and supply ratios, leading regions, and the renowned market players, in a nutshell, offering a futuristic outlook of the overall Stevia industry. The market intelligence report is a prototype of the 360° overview of the global Stevia industry, shedding light on the estimated market value, share, growth trends, gross revenue, competitive overview, prominent manufacturers and buyers, available product types, and end-use applications.

To Receive A PDF Sample Of The Report, Visit @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/187

Competitive Terrain:

The global Stevia industry is highly consolidated owing to the presence of renowned companies operating across several international and local segments of the market. These players dominate the industry in terms of their strong geographical reach and a large number of production facilities. The companies are intensely competitive against one another and excel in their individual technological capabilities, as well as product development, innovation, and product pricing strategies.

The Leading Market Contenders Listed In The Report Are:

Ingredion Incorporated, Cargill, Tate & Lyle PLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company, PureCircle Limited, Evolva Holding SA, GLG Life Tech Corporation, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo Inc., Sunwin Stevia International, Inc.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The powder segment is expected to grow at a fastest rate over the forecast period owing to being widely used in the beverage industry as a natural sweetener and for instant go-to drinks. Powder stevia is widely used in various industries due to benefits such as weight management and controlling blood sugar levels.

The bakery & confectionery segment is expected to register a steady growth rate during the forecast period. Stevia is almost 200 to 300 times sweeter than sugar, which makes it a good substitute for baking products and also helps in maintaining a healthy diet by reducing calorie intake.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register a considerably large revenue share due to robust presence of major companies providing stevia-based products, growing health and wellness concerns among consumers, and increasing demand for sugar-free products in countries in this region.

In September 2021, Ingredion Incorporated, a U.S.-based leading provider of ingredient solutions to the food & beverage manufacturing industry and S&W Seed Co., a global integrated agricultural seed technology company, announced the U.S. stevia pilot production supply agreement.

To Get A Discount On The Latest Report, Visit @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/187

Emergen Research has segmented the global stevia market based on type, form, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Leaf

Liquid

Powder

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Liquid

Dry

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Dairy

Bakery & Confectionery

Tabletop Sweeteners

Food & Beverages

Convenience Food

Others

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Browse Detailed Research Report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/stevia-market

Report Highlights:

Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global Stevia business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.

The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2020-2030).

The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.

The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Stevia Market

Critical assessment of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

Buy Now: @https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/187

Browse More Report By Emergen Research:

digital workplace market

https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/05/03/2221532/0/en/Digital-Workplace-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-90-52-Billion-in-2028-Rising-Trend-of-Bring-You-Own-Device-and-Increasing-Need-to-Reduce-Operational-Costs-are-Key-Factors-Driving-Indust.html

power monitoring market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/06/07/2242959/0/en/Power-Monitoring-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-5-86-Billion-in-2028-Industry-Revenue-Growth-is-Primarily-Driven-by-Rising-Need-to-Enhance-Energy-Efficiency-and-Minimize-Energy-Costs-say.html

high-performance computing market

https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/04/19/2212715/0/en/High-Performance-Computing-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-66-46-Billion-in-2028-Growing-Need-to-Streamline-Business-Processes-and-Rising-Prominence-of-Cloud-Computing-is-Driving-Industry.html

electric vehicle fluids and lubricants market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/03/18/2195869/0/en/Electric-Vehicle-Fluids-and-Lubricants-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-4-606-2-Million-in-2028-Global-Analysis-Industry-Statistics-Revenue-Demand-and-Trend-Analysis-Research-Report-by-Eme.html

text-to-speech market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/02/23/2180983/0/en/Text-to-Speech-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-7-06-Billion-by-2028-Increasing-Investment-in-Education-Sector-for-Deployment-of-Advanced-Education-and-Communication-Technologies-is-Drivin.html

5g chipset market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/02/25/2182235/0/en/5G-Chipset-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-33-03-Billion-in-2028-Rising-Demand-for-Mobile-Data-Services-and-Increasing-Need-for-High-Speed-Internet-are-Some-Key-Factors-Driving-Industry-G.html

topical drug delivery market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/01/21/2162366/0/en/Topical-Drug-Delivery-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-145-68-Billion-by-2027-Asia-Pacific-is-Estimated-to-Witness-a-CAGR-of-7-8-in-the-global-market-During-the-Forecast-Period-States-Emer.html

medical device connectivity market

https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/01/26/2164476/0/en/Medical-Device-Connectivity-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-6-36-Billion-by-2027-Rising-Demand-for-Data-Analytics-Solutions-in-the-Healthcare-Industry-will-be-the-Key-Factor-Driving-the-I.html

ambulatory ehr market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/01/19/2160670/0/en/Ambulatory-EHR-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-6-66-Billion-by-2027-Rise-in-Adoption-of-Healthcare-Intranet-technologies-HCITs-in-Healthcare-Industry-will-Drive-the-Market-Growth-says-Eme.html

dairy enzymes market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/01/18/2160104/0/en/Dairy-Enzymes-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-999-8-Million-by-2027-Growing-at-a-CAGR-of-7-2-Emergen-Research.html

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.