FideliTradeⓇ Celebrates Its 25th Year Silver Anniversary as a Full-Service Precious Metals Services Provider

WILMINGTON, DE, USA, May 22, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- FideliTradeⓇ Incorporated announced its 25th anniversary as a full-service precious metals firm, authorized mint distributor, and affiliate member of the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA).Since 1998, FideliTrade has focused on acquiring and selling precious metals bullion products. FideliTrade acquires bullion straight from government mints and accredited refiners. By itself and through its affiliates, FideliTrade’s services include precious metals sales, custody, safekeeping, reporting, shipping, and collateralized lending. The company serves banks, brokers, clearing firms, advisors, and individuals, including former customers of Wilmington Trust Company’s precious metals divisions.As the company has been in business for 25 years, its management team has nearly 300 years in cumulative precious metals experience.“We’ve served customers well for the last 25 years, and having multiple locations means that we can provide an even better service with more flexibility for our customers for the next 25 years,” said Jon Potts, Managing Director.Since its inception, FideliTrade has enabled customers to access all types of precious metals with peace of mind in the products purchased and services provided. Customers are able to set up accounts and purchase a variety of bullion coins and bars. They may then choose to have the bullion shipped, arrange for pick-up, or have the bullion held in FideliTrade‘s custody through its affiliate, Delaware Depository, an exchange-approved depository.“Precious metals like gold have been used for centuries as a form of currency, tangible store of value, and as a diversified asset valued independent of the stock and bond markets, and fiat currencies such as the U.S. dollar. We’ve provided thousands of customers with a reliable way to source bullion for many years and I’m proud of our level of service,” said Scott Schwartz, In-House Counsel and Executive Vice President.Bullion is held domestically in Delaware and Nevada, and internationally through sub-custodians in Zurich, Switzerland and Toronto, Canada.“We put a lot of effort into building a cohesive team culture at FideliTrade. We’re always organizing fun activities and recognize all of the individuals on our team in the office and on social media,” said Stephanie Franco, Associate General Counsel.For more information about FideliTrade, their services, and free information about gold bullion and other precious metals, visit the website at https://fidelitrade.com or follow them on LinkedIn Twitter , or Facebook Download this press release here: https://fidelitrade.com/wp-content/uploads/25th_anniversary-release-ver2.pdf About FideliTradeFideliTrade Incorporated is a full-service precious metals firm. It is one of only twelve authorized distributors of the U.S. Mint. Subsidiaries include Delaware Depository Service Company, Depository Trust Company of Delaware, and Delaware Finance Company.FideliTrade buys, sells, ships and holds in custody gold, silver, platinum and palladium coins and bars. The company serves banks, brokers, clearing firms, advisors, and individuals including former customers of Wilmington Trust Company’s precious metals division.FideliTrade offers competitive pricing and maintains an experienced non-commissioned sales staff that offers information to customers about the bullion products the company buys and sells. Various custody and delivery options are available.About Delaware DepositoryDepository Trust Company of Delaware, LLC dba Delaware Depository is a wholly owned subsidiary of FideliTrade Incorporated. Delaware Depository is the most experienced providers of precious metal IRA custodial services to self-directed IRA custodians. Delaware Depository also serves commercial banks, investment managers, precious metals exchanges, and refiners.

