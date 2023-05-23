Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley Announces the Appointment of its Newest Board Member

Mihran Kalaydjian joins the Board of Directors for Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley.

CANOGA PARK, CA, USA, May 23, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- On April 27, 2023, Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley (BGCWV) Board of Directors voted to accept Mihran Kalaydjian as the newest board member. His multiple roles in the business community brings to bear a wealth of experience from different industries.With over 20 years of expertise in every facet of the hospitality industry, Mihran Kalaydjian worked in various capacities from sales, to account and operations management, as well as marketing. He has occupied various leadership roles in the industry, working with prestigious brands such as the Courtyard Marriot and the Holiday Inn Express and Suites. He has a proven track record of success when it comes to developing and mentoring successful teams to consistently accomplish goals.Kalaydjian was also involved in organizations such as Light the Night Walk, as part of the planning committee, and the Armenian National Committee of America, as the Director of Community Outreach. In this capacity, he served as a liaison to the Armenian and non-Armenian organizations in the San Fernando Valley.Geovanny Ragsdale, Chief Executive Officer of BGCWV expressed her delight at the new appointment: "I am excited to welcome Mihran. I know that he will bring new perspective, energy, and support for the Club's youth across the San Fernando Valley given his personal and professional background."On February 23, 2023, Kalaydjian took a tour of the Gary M. Thomas Clubhouse, the main headquarters for BGCWV. It made quite an impression on him. “I am excited to join the board and assist BGCWV with all the necessary support required to keep all the great programs alive.”The mission of Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley is to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible adults. The organization provides safe and positive spaces with engaging mentors for young people to learn and grow.