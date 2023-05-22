Submit Release
ASTM Certification: Successful balloting process at Subcommittee D02.J

Evry, 22 May 2023:

The balloting conducted within ASTM Subcommittee D02.J (see press release of 16 February 2023) resulted in a favourable outcome after consultation with the 418 aviation expert members on Global Bioenergies' sustainable aviation fuel.

The very last phase of the certification process has now begun: this is the final ballot of the ASTM main committee. If the final ballot is unanimously positive, Global Bioenergies' fuel will be officially certified to the ASTM D7566 standard that regulates the use of sustainable aviation fuels worldwide.

About GLOBAL BIOENERGIES

Global Bioenergies converts plant-derived resources into compounds used in the cosmetics industry, as well as the energy and materials sectors. After launching the first long-lasting and natural make-up brand LAST® in 2021, Global Bioenergies is now marketing Isonaturane® 12, its key ingredient, to major cosmetics companies to improve the naturalness of their formulas whilst improving their carbon footprint. In the long run, Global Bioenergies is also aiming at cutting CO2 emissions in the aviation and road sector and thereby curb global warming. Global Bioenergies is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0011052257 - ALGBE).

