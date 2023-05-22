Beverage Packaging Market by Type, Material, Global Industry 2026

global beverage packaging market size is expected to reach $133.3 billion in 2026, from $86.1 billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2026.

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The beverage packaging market is booming and is estimated to be valued at USD 225.64 billion by 2026. This is due to the increasing demand for packaged beverages as consumers are increasingly shifting from loose drinks to pre-packaged ones for their convenience and enhanced safety.

The beverage packaging market is broadly categorized into rigid and flexible packaging. Rigid packaging includes cans, bottles and jars, while flexible packaging includes pouches, bags and gable top cartons. The growing demand for convenience and on-the-go packaging has led to an increase in the growth of the flexible packaging segment.

The demand for packaged beverages is also increasing due to health awareness among consumers, who now prefer low-sugar drinks and nitrate-free teas. Companies are now heavily investing in the new packaging technology such as aseptic packaging to extend the shelf life of beverages. Aseptic packaging helps keep the packaged beverages fresh for longer without the need of preservatives or refrigeration.

The growing demand for online shopping and home delivery is also expected to provide a boost to the beverage packaging market. With more people working from home due to the pandemic, the convenience of buying and consuming beverages online has become increasingly popular. Thus, companies are now focusing on providing cost-efficient and sustainable packaging solutions to keep goods safe during delivery.

The growing concerns over single-use packages have prompted organizations and governments to switch to recycled and reusable packaging options, such as glass and aluminum cans. Manufacturers now deploy various strategies such as increasing their use of recycled materials to reduce non-recyclable packaging waste.

Overall, the beverage packaging market is expected to witness remarkable growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for packaged beverages and the rising focus on convenience and sustainability. Companies are focusing on deploying attractive packaging designs to capture consumer attention and gain market share.

In conclusion, the growing demand for convenience and sustainability has encouraged companies to focus heavily on deploying innovative packaging solutions. This, along with the introduction of recycled materials, is expected to propel the growth of the beverage packaging market in coming years.

