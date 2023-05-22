G&F Making Progress on Employee Housing Project

Jackson - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is making progress toward providing much-needed housing for employees assigned to work from the Jackson Region office. Like many Jackson-based agencies and organizations, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department has faced significant problems with employee recruitment and retention due to the ever-increasing cost of housing in Teton County.



In 2019, the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission explored the option of moving the regional office out of Jackson. However, there was support from the community to maintain a strong presence and retain the office in Jackson with the abundance of fish and wildlife in the Jackson area.



After an exhaustive review of locations to potentially build housing, the Commission decided to build on the northeast corner of the Commission-owned South Park Wildlife Habitat Management Area (WHMA), along Wyoming Highway 89, approximately five miles south of Jackson. Development on this particular portion of the WHMA will not impact high-value wildlife habitat or the Department's management of wintering elk on the WHMA. The project calls for six single-family houses and one multi-occupant house for temporary employees.



The Commission has contracted with Jorgensen Associates, Inc. for design and project oversight, and Dick Anderson Construction as the Construction Manager, both locally based in Jackson. Dick Anderson Construction intends to provide the proposed Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP) for the entire project in late May. The Department intends to present the GMP to the Commission at their next meeting scheduled for June 5-7 at the Whiskey Mountain Conservation Camp near Dubois. If approved, construction could begin as early as July 2023.



The Commission has been setting aside money for many years, approximately $10.5 million, in order to complete high priority projects such as this. No State of Wyoming general funds will be used on the project.



“We have been working closely with the public, community leaders, and Teton County on this housing project for the past several years, and we truly appreciate all the support and cooperation throughout the process,” said Game and Fish Deputy Director John Kennedy. “It’s very gratifying to see our efforts coming closer to fruition. The public urged the Commission to maintain a strong presence in Jackson, and this project is critical in order to do that.”

- WGFD -