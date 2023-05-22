Vascular Closure Devices Market: Advancing Hemostasis in Catheterization Procedures

Vascular Closure Devices Market1

Vascular Closure Devices Market- Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2030 is latest research study released by Allied Market Research evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2023-2030). The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. The report provides information on market research and development, growth drivers, and the changing investment structure of the Global Vascular Closure Devices Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Merit Medical Systems, Abbott Vascular, Biotronik, COOK, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, C. R. Bard, ESSENTIAL MEDICAL, Cardinal Health, W L. Gore & Associates, ST. JUDE MEDICAL, TZ Medical, Cardival Medical, Scion BioMedical.



Vascular closure devices (VCDs) are medical devices used to achieve hemostasis, which is the stopping of bleeding, at the site where a catheterization procedure was performed to access the blood vessels. These devices are designed to seal the puncture site in the artery or vein, thereby reducing the time and effort required for manual compression and potentially minimizing complications associated with bleeding. VCDs are commonly used in cardiac catheterization procedures, such as angioplasty, stenting, and diagnostic angiography, as well as in other interventions that involve the percutaneous insertion of catheters or sheaths into blood vessels.



Vascular closure devices can be categorized into different types, including mechanical, suture-mediated, and collagen-based closure devices. Mechanical devices use clips, plugs, or sutures to achieve hemostasis by physically sealing the puncture site. Suture-mediated devices employ a collagen anchor, which is inserted into the artery or vein, and a suture that is pulled to achieve closure. Collagen-based devices work by promoting the formation of a platelet plug and initiating the coagulation cascade to seal the vessel. These devices offer the advantage of shorter hemostasis times, reduced patient discomfort, and earlier ambulation compared to manual compression techniques.



Vascular Closure Devices research study defines market size of various segments & countries by historical years and forecast the values for next 7 years. The report is assembled to comprise qualitative and quantitative elements of Vascular Closure Devices industry including: market share, market size (value and volume 2017-2021, and forecast to 2030) that admires each country concerned in the competitive marketplace. Further, the study also caters and provides in-depth statistics about the crucial elements of Vascular Closure Devices which includes drivers & restraining factors that helps estimate future growth outlook of the market.



Marketing Communication and Sales Channel

Understanding “marketing effectiveness” on a continual basis, help determine the potential of advertising and marketing communications and allow to use of best practices to utilize untapped audience. In order to make marketers make effective strategies and identify why the target market is not giving attention, we ensure the Study is Segmented with appropriate marketing & sales channels to identify potential market size by value & Volume* (if Applicable).



The segments and sub-section of Vascular Closure Devices market is shown below:

By Type: Passive Approximators (Collagen Plugs, Sealant- or Gel-based Devices, Compression-assist Devices), Active Approximators (Suture-based Devices, Clip-based Devices, External Hemostatic Devices)



By Access: Femoral, Radial



By Procedure: Interventional Cardiology, Interventional Radiology/Vascular Surgery



Some of the key players involved in the Market are: Merit Medical Systems, Abbott Vascular, Biotronik, COOK, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, C. R. Bard, ESSENTIAL MEDICAL, Cardinal Health, W L. Gore & Associates, ST. JUDE MEDICAL, TZ Medical, Cardival Medical, Scion BioMedical.



Important years considered in the Vascular Closure Devices study:

Historical year – 2017-2021; Base year – 2021; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of Vascular Closure Devices Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



