All-Terrain Vehicle Rollover in Sandown

May 22, 2023

Sandown, NH – On Sunday, May 21, 2023, at approximately 3:45 p.m., a NH Fish and Game Conservation Officer was patrolling ATV activity on the Rockingham Recreation Trail in Sandown on his ATV, when he observed a lone ATV with excessive amounts of damage abandoned on the side of the trail with no operator present.

After searching the immediate area near the wreckage, without locating an operator, an ATV with two occupants arrived at the scene and explained that a member of their riding party had crashed the ATV earlier that day and was being driven to the hospital by another member of the riding party with what appeared to be serious injuries.

The male operator, identified at the hospital as Jacob A. Spinney, 24, of Augusta, Maine, was transported to Parkland Medical Center in Derry, NH, to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries sustained during the crash.

The operator had broad experience operating OHRVs, but it appears that inattention is the leading cause of this crash.

NH Fish and Game would like to remind all riders to always remain vigilant when operating any motorized vehicles on the trails of New Hampshire; and when involved in a crash resulting in damage or serious bodily injury that you are required to contact emergency personnel to file a report.