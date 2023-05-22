UpSkillsTutor Expands Global Reach with Launch in the USA

To date, its parent company, BUKI, boasts over 1,200,000+ processed orders, 110,000+ tutors, and service in 2,200+ cities/towns and 7 countries.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- International EdTech company UpSkillsTutor , a part of the BUKI family, has successfully launched its tutoring marketplace in the USA. With a proven track record in Poland, Spain, Mexico, and Kazakhstan, UpSkillsTutor is excited to bring its platform to the American market, connecting tutors and students in a seamless and efficient way.At its very core, UpSkillsTutor is dedicated to revolutionizing the way people find tutors and learn worldwide. The platform offers a wide range of subjects, ensuring students can find the perfect match for their learning needs. From academic subjects to test preparation, music lessons to language learning, UpSkillsTutor has a diverse selection of highly qualified tutors."We are thrilled to announce the launch of UpSkillsTutor in the USA," said Vadim Synzheretskyi, CEO and Co-Founder of UpSkillsTutor/BUKI/BuscaTuProfesor. "Our goal is to provide an accessible and effective platform that connects tutors and students, making learning a personalized and rewarding experience for everyone involved."Using UpSkillsTutor is simple and user-friendly. Students can browse through a comprehensive list of tutors, view their profiles, and select the one that best suits their needs. The platform ensures quick response times and prompt scheduling, enabling students to start their lessons without delay. Additionally, former students provide reliable feedback about tutors, helping prospective clients make informed decisions.One of the key advantages of UpSkillsTutor is that it offers its services completely free for clients. This commitment to affordability and accessibility sets UpSkillsTutor apart from other platforms in the industry. Students can find the right tutor without worrying about costly fees or subscriptions."We believe that education should be accessible to everyone," added Synzheretskyi. "By offering our platform for free, we aim to remove financial barriers and empower individuals to pursue their educational goals with confidence."With the launch of UpSkillsTutor in the USA, the company looks forward to connecting tutors and students throughout the country, fostering meaningful learning experiences, and facilitating academic and personal growth.To learn more about UpSkillsTutor and explore their extensive range of subjects, please visit their website at https://upskillstutor.com/ About the CompanyUpSkillsTutor is an International EdTech company and part of the BUKI family. Dedicated to revolutionizing the way people find tutors and learn worldwide, the company provides a user-friendly platform that connects tutors and students efficiently. With successful operations in multiple countries, UpSkillsTutor is committed to making education accessible and affordable for all.The company has been the recipient of numerous awards, including being nominated as a 2023 honoree in Forbes 30 Under 30 in Europe, Europe EdTech 200 Most Promising EdTech Startups, 1st place at Forum’s ‘Idea F,’ and over 130,000 5-star reviews.