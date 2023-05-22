Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market Leading Competitors, Growth Worth USD 3.01 Billion in 2032

Emergen Research Logo

Rising prevalence of kidney related disorders is a key factor driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 1.41 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.8%, Market Trends – Increasing Research & Development (R&D) expenditures by industry players” — EMARGEN RESEARCH

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) market size reached USD 1.41 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of kidney related disorders is a key factor driving market revenue growth. According to Kidney Care UK, in the UK, 3.5 million individuals suffer from Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD). Main causes of CKD are uncontrolled diabetes and excessive blood pressure. According to British Diabetic Association, in the UK, there are more than 4.9 million individuals with diabetes. In the UK, type 2 diabetes now poses a greater risk to 13.6 million individuals.

One of the key drivers of the CRRT market is the increasing prevalence of kidney diseases. The National Kidney Foundation estimates that approximately 90% of people with kidney disease are unaware they have it. This lack of awareness means that many people may not receive proper treatment until their kidney function has already declined significantly. As a result, the demand for effective treatments like CRRT is expected to increase as more people are diagnosed with kidney diseases.

However, there are also some restraints that could hinder the growth of the CRRT market. One major restraint is the high cost of the therapy. CRRT is a complex and expensive process that requires specialized equipment and highly trained medical professionals. This can make the therapy inaccessible to some patients who cannot afford the high cost of treatment.

Key Points of Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy market

Market Drivers:

The constant efforts of prominent players to develop newer and modern technologies and product advancements are expected to drive the growth of the industry over the coming years. The report studies the extensive business expansion plans and advancements in R&D activities and product portfolio. The report offers a clear understanding of the alliances in the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, product launches and brand promotions, and corporate deals.

The report also talks about the shift in demands and emerging trends that are expected to drive the growth of the market. The rising demand for the Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy products is expected to drive the demand for Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy, thereby bolstering the growth of the industry. Moreover, the report also studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Leading Companies of the Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Industry and Profiled in the Report are:

Baxter International Inc., Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Medtronic plc, B. Braun SE, Nipro Corporation, Informed SA, Toray Medical Co. Ltd, Medical Components Inc., and Nikkiso Co., Ltd

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The dialysate and replacement fluids segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global continuous renal replacement therapy market in 2022. All CRRT procedures necessitate se of sterile Dialysate and/or replacement fluids. Potassium/Magnesium/Chloride/anions should be present in replacement and/or dialysate and should be customized to the needs of patient. Calcium levels in replacement and/or dialysate are determined based on patient demands and anticoagulation. The type of dialysis used, as well as method of administration of replacement fluids, have a significant impact on acid-base balance. This type of buffer used has a significant impact on not just acid-base correction but also clinical result. Current fluids are lactate or bicarbonate, but recent research suggests that bicarbonate-buffered replacement fluids can restore acid-base status and prevent cardiovascular events better than lactate fluids.

Continuous Venovenous Hemofiltration (CVVH) segment is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate in the global continuous renal replacement therapy market during the forecast period. This is due to increasing occurrence of fluid overload cases in acute renal injury patients in critical care units. According to Kidney Care UK, in the UK, 3.5 million individuals suffer from Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD). Kidney failure, also known as stage 5 CKD, where kidney function is less than 15%, affects over 68,000 people in the UK. Benefits of continuous venovenous hemofiltration include excellent uremic toxin clearance, hemodynamic stability, and liberal fluid control.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global continuous renal replacement therapy market over the forecast period. This is due to increasing prevalence of chronic kidney disorders and presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure. In addition, presence of key players such as Medtronic, Baxter International, and others in this region is also expected to drive market revenue growth in this region.

Based on Type, the Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market is segmented into:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Dialysate and Replacement Fluids

Disposable

System

Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Slow Continuous Ultra-Filtration (SCUF)

Continuous Venovenous Hemofiltration (CVVH)

Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis (CVVHD)

Continuous Venovenous Hemodiafiltration (CVVHDF)

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Others

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy market.

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available in chapter-wise or region-wise sections. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report, and our team will provide excellent assistance.

