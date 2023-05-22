Smart Lending Platform Market : Drivers Shaping Future Growth | Fiserv Inc., Tavant, Finastra

Smart Lending Platform Market

Smart Lending Platform Market by Component, by Deployment and by Industry Vertical : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, May 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A smart lending platform refers to the use of technology to originate and renew loans to make financial decisions faster and more efficiently. Disruptive digital technologies and changes in consumer behavior have had a significant impact on credit organizations, particularly when it comes to lending money to customers. Starting with the loan application, the digital lending platform manages every step of the loan origination process. It facilitates more efficient monetary transactions and a smooth money lending process. It also aids banking organizations in increasing productivity by transforming the entire work process.

Furthermore, smartphones and mobile devices are becoming increasingly common in businesses, and credit institutions are exploring untapped consumer markets and diversifying their portfolios. So, organizations can automate, simplify, and manage the end-to-end loan processing life cycle by implementing digital platforms. Therefore, the surge in demand for smart lending platforms is expected to boost the growth of the smart lending platform during the forecast period.

"The Global smart lending platform market is segmented on the basis of Component, Deployment, Industry Vertical and Region. Based on Component, the market is divided into Solutions [Loan Origination, Decision Automation, Portfolio Management, Risk & Compliance Management, Loan Management, Business Process Management. In terms of Deployment, the market is categorized into Cloud and On-Premises. On the basis of Industry Vertical, the market is divided into Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Credit Unions, Retail Banking. Geographically, the market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa (LAMEA).

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the market for digital lending platforms. In the aftermath of the pandemic, credit unions and banks are focusing on improving their digital banking offerings to better meet the needs of their customers.

Furthermore, banks and financial institutions have been forced to physically prevent themselves from collecting loans due to lockdown and shut-down issues. As a result, several financial institutions have begun using electronic platforms to process smart lending. Due to the circumstances, smart lending platforms were used at a higher rate than usual.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

Integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into lending analytics software and surge in demand for the smart lending platform is driving the growth of the market. In addition, the growing inclination of organizations towards digitalizing their services propels the growth of the market. However, the rise of security concerns regarding online banking may hamper growth. Contrarily, stringent government regulations for loan processing are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the market in the upcoming years.

The smart lending platform market trends are as follows:

Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into Lending Analytics Software:

Although traditional lending structures have focused solely on credit scores, antiquated procedures, and time-consuming paperwork, many companies have implemented AI to change the way retail borrowers are assessed for new loans. Furthermore, one of the most significant challenges that financial institutions face is evaluating a customer for loan approval without a credit score, which could result in the lender losing credit. Predictive analytics, digital footprints, complex algorithms, and data sets have all been used by AI to address these issues. Moreover, by analyzing online purchasing patterns, utility and mobile bill statements, and even social media accounts, this technology allows lending institutions to focus on a loan applicant's online identity to evaluate creditworthiness. Therefore, the integration of AI into the smart leading platform is boosting the demand for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Surge in Demand for Lending Analytics Software:

Due to easy access to the solution and the ability to carry out whatever activities they want from anywhere in the world, the smart lending platform is becoming more popular among end-users. Lenders have begun focusing on improving customer service through technology as consumer preferences change. The software has adopted consistency and the ability to quickly gather the right information, as well as a solution that improves customer recognition. Furthermore, the lending platform software reduces human errors by combining proper authentication with data measurements, resulting in improved overall customer service. As a result of all of these factors, financial institutions and banks have begun to use lending platform software. Therefore, the surge in demand for smart lending platform software is expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Market Players:

Fiserv Inc., Newgen Software Technologies Limited, Nucleus Software Exports Ltd, Pegasystems Inc., Temenos Headquarters SA, Sigma Infosolutions, Tavant, Decimal Technologies, Roostify, Finastra.

