Tempo Automation Enhances Customer Experience with Advanced Customer Portal Trials

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. (“Tempo Automation” or “Tempo”, NASDAQ: TMPO), a leading software-accelerated electronics manufacturer, announces the initiation of customer trials for its upgraded customer portal. The portal provides real-time feedback on price estimates for printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs), with visibility to supply chain availability and constraints.



“Our goal is to offer our customers unprecedented insights into lead-times, estimated costs, and supply chain alternatives during the critical design and early manufacturing stages of new electronic products,” said Joy Weiss, CEO of Tempo Automation. “In line with our strategic vision, Tempo’s enhanced portal serves as the customer interface to our Accelerated Electronics Manufacturing Platform. It signifies an advancement in intelligent automation for printed circuit board assembly, while enhancing the Platform for future organic and synergistic growth.”

In addition to providing an industry-leading customer experience, the portal significantly automates numerous manual steps involved in relaying complex customer specifications to the production line. This eliminates costly and time-consuming errors, thereby improving operational efficiency. This advancement in Tempo’s Platform reinforces Tempo’s role in accelerating and transforming product development for the world’s innovators.

About Tempo Automation

Tempo is a leading software-accelerated electronics manufacturer, transforming the way top companies innovate and bring new products to market. Tempo Automation’s unique automated manufacturing platform optimizes the complex process of printed circuit board manufacturing to deliver unmatched quality, speed and agility. The platform’s all-digital process automation, data-driven intelligence, and connected smart factory create a distinctive competitive advantage for customers—to deliver tomorrow’s products today. From rockets to robots, autonomous cars to drones, many of the fastest-moving companies in industrial tech, medical technology, space, and other industries partner with Tempo Automation to accelerate innovation and set a new tempo for progress. Learn more at www.tempoautomation.com.

