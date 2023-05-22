Submit Release
Nutricosmetics Formulation Expert & Microbiome Author Joins Codex Labs Medical Advisory Board

/EIN News/ -- San Jose, CA, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codex Labs, a Silicon Valley bio-skintech company, and Paula Simpson, nutricosmetics formulator, author and microbiome expert, recently announced the addition of Paula to the Codex Labs medical advisory board.

 “As we delve deeper into skin-gut-brain integrative wellness solutions, we are excited to find partners who are experts in functional and clinical nutrition, as well as formulation of accessible skin-gut-brain supporting supplements. Our goal is to expand our ingestibles from acne to other skin conditions, and clinically prove and publish their efficacy through research studies with our medical advisory board dermatologists,”  said Dr. Barbara Paldus, Founder and CEO of Codex Labs.

 "I'm thrilled to be a part of Codex Labs’ incredible team of medical, microbiome science & ethnobotany experts. With my integrated background, I hope to support Codex Labs in bringing forth unique and personalized formulations for healthy, balanced skin inside and out," stated Paula Simpson, Author & Founder of Nutribloom Consulting.  “Our skin doesn't function in isolation; it has a codependent relationship with the gut and immune system.  Via gut-skin axis, microbes are important contributors for healthy balanced skin. Nurturing it from the inside and out, can support and encourage those good bacteria to flourish and protect us from pathogens or stressors that have a negative effect on the health and appearance of our skin."

 About Codex Labs

Based in Silicon Valley and led by scientist Dr. Barb Paldus, Codex Labs is committed to creating  highly effective, clinically proven, microbiome-supporting skin-gut-brain integrative solutions  that contain potent, biotech-derived plant-based actives. Our products are focused on restoring/protecting the skin barrier, managing inflammation, and addressing skin conditions associated with aging, acne, eczema and psoriasis. Our free DermSCORE self-assessment app offers consumers a data-driven, derm-approved approach for managing acne.  The brand has been heralded by dermatologists for creating a new breed of effective, vegan, cruelty-free and sustainable dermo-cosmetic solutions. 


Manny Valdez
Codex Labs
codex@mmlpr.com

