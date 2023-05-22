Orthodontic Supplies Market worth $12.8 bn by 2031| American Orthodontics, Rocky Mountain Orthodontics, G&H Orthodontics

New York, Global Orthodontic Supplies Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Orthodontic Supplies Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Orthodontics is defined as the branch of dentistry, for diagnosis, prevention and treatment of dental and facial irregularities and abnormalities. The orthodontics tools are used to straighten the teeth, prepare the mouth and teeth for braces, and support the brace process. Orthodontics treatment is used to close the wide gaps between the teeth, aligning the tips of the teeth, straightening crooked teeth, and to improving speech or chewing ability. Crowded, protruded, and crooked teeth along with problems associated with the bite of the teeth are treated using orthodontics.

Market Trends and Drivers

Increasing incidence of malocclusions and jaw diseases will boost the overall industry growth. Malocclusions most common forms of oro-dental problems condition in children and adolescents worldwide. Some of the common ortdontic problems include cross bite, open bite, overbite, and spacing. Orthodontic supplies, such as fixed braces and removable braces are the most commonly used products for the effective treatment of malocculusions. Furthermore, with rising disposable income levels, growing oral health awareness, and increase in the number of dental clinics across the globe are likely to augment the market growth.

Global Orthodontic Supplies Market Segmentation

By Product

Fixed Braces

Brackets

Archwires

Ligatures

Anchorage Appliances

Removable Braces

Orthodontic Adhesives

Others

By Patient

Children & Teenagers

Adults

By End-Use

Hospitals, and Dental Clinics

E-Commerce Platforms

Others

Major Players in the Global Orthodontic Supplies Market

The key players in the market are 3M (US), Envista Holdings Corporation (US), Dentsply Sirona (US), Align Technology (US), American Orthodontics (US), Rocky Mountain Orthodontics (US), G&H Orthodontics (US), Dentaurum (Germany), TP Orthodontics (US) and Great Lakes Dental Technologies (US), among others.

