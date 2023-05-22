Illuminating the Light Therapy Market: Trends, Growth, and Opportunities and Forecasts to 2030

Emergen Research Logo

innovation in light therapy technologies and growing patient’s preference toward non-invasive procedures are key factors driving market revenue growth

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, May 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global light therapy market size was USD 1.10 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Technological advancements in light therapy and launch of innovative products, such as handheld light therapy devices, are factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2030. For example, Body Balance System, a Las Vegas-based company makes zero-gravity beds filled with small red lights or diodes due to its health and skin benefits such as fat loss, pain relief, muscle recovery after a workout, and others. In addition, researchers in Brazil have been studying about effects of low-level laser therapy on thyroid gland and found that patients who received therapy were able to reduce their levothyroxine dose, while 47% were able to discontinue levothyroxine and have normal thyroid function during the nine-month follow-up.

One of the key drivers contributing to the growth of the light therapy market is the rising prevalence of skin disorders. Conditions such as psoriasis, vitiligo, and acne affect millions of people worldwide, leading to an increased demand for effective treatment options. Light therapy has emerged as a promising solution, as it can target specific skin areas and deliver precise wavelengths of light to stimulate healing and reduce symptoms. Moreover, the non-invasive nature of light therapy makes it a preferred choice for patients seeking alternative treatments.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

Social distancing and restrictions severely disrupted businesses and operations

Lockdowns caused disruptions in transportation and logistics

Impacted manufacturing activities and mining operations globally

Took a toll on economy of various countries

Caused sudden and drastic downturn in economic activity

Disrupted agriculture, fisheries, dairy, and other sectors

Caused loss of employment and financial crisis

Some Key Findings in the Report:

The psoriasis segment is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Psoriasis causes scaling patches on skin surface, which has no cure, so managing symptoms is of utmost importance. Exposure to UV rays and blue light therapy are often used for the treatment of psoriasis.

The Handheld Skin Treatment Devices (HSTDs) segment is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR due to increasing skin disorders. HSTDs are portable, available in all sizes and various designs and used to treat multiple areas of body including spot treatment wands, slim panels, and others. According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, acne affects over 50 million people living in the U.S. annually. To tackle this problem, various companies are launching innovative products to suit users’ skin conditions, such as Solowave, red and blue mini handheld light therapy wands, that can treat acne and acne scars in just three minutes.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Rising demand for light therapy for treating acne vulgaris and psoriasis are factors expected to drive market revenue growth. In addition, increasing awareness about personal health and wellness is expected to drive market revenue growth.

Competition in the Light Therapy Market :

The Light Therapy Market report contains information on leading vendors’ product launches, sustainability, and prospects, such as:

Koninklijke Philips N.V., Chal-Tec GmbH, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Lucimed, Soligenix, Lumos, Gleam, Northern Light Technologies, Zepter International, SPHERE Technology Solutions, Photomedex.com, Lumie, and Joovv, Inc.

The report offers these individuals a vivid description of the competitive spectrum of the global Light Therapy Market The study audits various winning strategies adopted by the market leaders to maintain the competitive edge worldwide. This adds more clarity to the research. Resource charts, tables and graphical images are included to make decisive statistics self-explanatory.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Light Therapy Market Are :

Emergen Research has segmented the global light therapy market based on product, light type, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Light Visor

Light Box

Floor and Desk Lamp

Dawn Simulator

Bulbs

Handheld Skin Treatment Devices (HSTDs)

Others

Light Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Blue

White

Red

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Acne Vulgaris

Sleeping Disorders

Eczema

Psoriasis

Winter Blues

Vitiligo

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Dermatology Clinics

Homecare Settings

Others

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

North America holds a significant share in the light therapy market, driven by factors such as advanced healthcare infrastructure, increasing prevalence of skin disorders and mental health conditions, and growing awareness about the benefits of light therapy. The United States, in particular, has witnessed substantial growth in the market due to the presence of key market players, favorable reimbursement policies, and high adoption rates of innovative medical technologies.

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

