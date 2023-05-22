Sterilization Services Market Opportunities, Future Trends, Business Demand and Growth Forecast 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing number of surgeries is a key factor driving the market revenue growth

Sterilization Services Market Size – USD 9.80 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.6%, Market Trends – Increase in number of hospitalizations and the incidence rate” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global sterilization services market size reached USD 9.80 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. One of the primary drivers of revenue growth is the expanding use of sterilization services in the healthcare industry to lower the risk of hospital-acquired diseases. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries' medical device manufacturing sector maintains a sterile processing environment within the facility throughout production or tests as needed.

The COVID-19 pandemic's effects, an increase in surgical procedures, rising sterilization demand in the food industry to prevent food-borne illnesses, and rising sterilization demand in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are the factors driving the market for sterilization equipment to expand. An increase in surgical procedures, an increase in hospital-acquired infections, an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, and swift technological advancement are the main factors expected to drive market expansion globally.

The subject matter experts conducting the study offer a deep understanding of how prominent leaders have managed to navigate the potential buyers and competitive dynamics influencing their brand positioning in the industry The Sterilization Services market analysis provides everything a business owner needs in order to succeed.

Leading Key Players Operating in the Sterilization Services Market Includes:

Steris PLC; 3M; Getinge AB; ASP; Belimed Inc.; Sterigenics U.S.; LLC- A Sotera Health Company; Fedegari Group; Olympus Corporation; Andersen Sterilizers; Steelco S.P.A.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The ethylene oxide segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. The use of ethylene oxide in various medical facilities is expanding, which is driving the segment's expansion. Ethylene Oxide (EtO) can be used and operated without the need for installation. When employing EtO, no excessive heat, moisture, or radiation is used to sterilize the items. Because of this, EtO can sterilize a variety of materials, particularly the polymeric parts that are frequently found in medical devices.

Hospital segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. One of the main factors driving the segment's revenue growth is the rising occurrence of nosocomial infections. Due to the rising incidence of HAIs, sterilization is becoming more and more common in hospitals and other healthcare facilities.

Market in North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. A significant factor driving market revenue growth in this region is the development of information technology in the medical sterilization sector. The rapid expansion of the market in this area is related to the widespread use of these sterilization techniques in numerous healthcare applications. Numerous organizations in these nations are also contributing to the development of cutting-edge sterilizing techniques in the region. The region's growing number of market participants investing in the production of sterilization devices is a key element driving revenue growth.

Emergen Research has segmented the global sterilization services market on the basis of type, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Ethylene Oxide

Irradiation

Moist Heat Terminal Sterilization

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hospital

Pharma & Nutraceuticals

Medical Device Manufacturing

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Sterilization Services market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Sterilization Services market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Sterilization Services market.

