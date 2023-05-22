Stock Images Market Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2023-2028
Stock Images Market To Be Driven By The Growing Popularity Of Stock Images For Digital And Social Media Marketing In The Forecast Period Of 2023-202830 NORTH GLOUD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by EMR titled, ‘Global Stock Images Market Share, Size, Growth, Price, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global stock images market, assessing the market based on its segments like Image source, application, product type and major regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 7%
Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 2 billion
The market for stock images has seen substantial growth due to factors such as the rising demand of stock images for digital and social media marketing. Also, increased knowledge across different industries offers an enormous market opportunity for key players in the stock images market.

With the rise in internet penetration and the increased use of smart gadgets such as smartphones and tablets, the use of social and digital media platforms for advertising, marketing, and customer acquisitions has increased rapidly.
As social media posts with images gain more views and responses, the industry’s growth is aided further. Photographic equipment manufacturers are also providing several technologically advanced solutions to assist photographers in overcoming environmental problems, enhancing image quality, and adding effects to their photographs.
Photographers are progressively embracing technologically advanced lenses, cameras, and filters, as well as new styles such as drone photography, brilliant patterns, and pastel colours, in order to quickly capture diverse photographs of their choice without any external obstacles, giving the market a boost.
Stock Images Industry Definition and Major Segments
The quality, technicality, and picture capture mode of stock images may vary depending on the photographer and the equipment used.

Based on the image source, the industry is divided into:
Macro Stock
Micro Stock
Based on the application, the industry is divided into:
Commercial
Editorial
Based on the product type, the industry is divided into:
Still Images
Footage
The regional markets for stock images include:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Stock Images Market Trends
Geographically, over the forecast period, the introduction of innovative service delivery methods and an evolving business model that involves delivering personalised stock photos will aid the growth of the stock images market in North America. The increasing use of stock photographs on social media platforms will increase their visibility and provide numerous opportunities for stock image providers to expand.
The number of views and reactions generated by a social media advertisement or promotional campaign are used to determine its success. Because of the growing popularity of stock photographs on social media platforms, market suppliers have begun to offer a variety of solutions to assist end-users in effortlessly converting their images for use on various social media platforms.
The demand for stock photographs captured in real circumstances is larger than those made using software and computer graphics, which is helping the stock image industry worldwide.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Getty Images, Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), Adobe Inc., Associated Press (AP) Images, Dissolve Inc., among others.
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
