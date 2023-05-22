Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market has witnessed a growth from USD 2,519.3 by 2028 with a highest CAGR

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing art of AI applications and rapid introduction of 5G network are key factors driving revenue growth of the global market

Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size – USD 585.1 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 20.1%, Market Trends – Rising need for real-time operations ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research has recently published a comprehensive research study titled "Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market is Growing Rapidly", indicating a rising interest in Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software research in the year 2020.

The global edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) software market size reached USD 585.1 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 20.1%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global edge Artificial Intelligence software market revenue growth is expected to be driven by increasing number of AI applications, rapid introduction of 5G network globally, and rising demand for real-time operations, which are crucial for robotics and self-driving vehicles.

However, concerns regarding privacy and security of edge AI software is expected to hamper growth of the global edge AI software market to a certain extent over the forecast period.

To gain genuine analysis and a thorough understanding of the market, interested parties can request a sample of the report. https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/659

(The report sample includes a brief introduction to the research report, a table of contents, a graphical presentation of regional analysis, a revenue analysis of the top players in the market, and a detailed explanation of the research methodology.)

The sample report we provide may consist of the following elements:

An introduction to the updated report for the year 2028, including a comprehensive overview and in-depth industry analysis.

A 250+ page research report with updated research findings.

Chapter-wise guidance available upon request.

Updated regional analysis for the year 2020, presented with graphical representations of size, share, and trends.

An updated list of tables and figures included in the report.

The updated report includes a list of top market players, along with their business strategy, sales volume, and revenue analysis.

Important information in the market study

The research offers thorough analysis and futuristic insights into the industry in several different regions. See how the most important regional growth drivers and restraints will affect market development and gain a grasp of uncertainty.

In order to understand how the demand across various segments will change over the following few years, evaluate market size statistics and projections. Get a thorough understanding of new market trends and developments to evaluate market prospects.

➛ Learn more about the competition by having access to in-depth data and research on important industry players.

Microsoft Corporation, Alphabet Inc., Nutanix, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Synaptics Incorporated, Bragi GmbH, TIBCO Software Inc., FogHorn Systems, Inc., Invision AI Inc., Amazon Web Services

Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market – Segmentation Assessment

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Services

Solutions

Data Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Mobile Data

Biometric Data

Video & Image Recognition

Sensor Data

Speech Recognition

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Video Surveillance

Telemetry

Autonomous Vehicles

Remote Monitoring

Field Service Support

Energy Management

Smart Wearables

Precision Agriculture

Predictive Maintenance

Access Management

Point of Sales

Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality

Others

Buy Now @https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/659

Regional Analysis:

» North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico

» South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

High point the Following Key Factors:

Business description: A detailed overview of the company's operations and business departments.

Company strategy: A summary of the company's business strategy provided by the analyst.

SWOT analysis: A detailed analysis of the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.

Company history: A summary of major events related to the company's progress.

Main products and services: A list of the company's main products, services, and brands.

Main competitors: A list of the company's main competitors.

Important locations and subsidiaries: A list of the company's main locations and subsidiaries with contact information.

Detailed financial ratios of the past five years: Latest financial ratios obtained from the annual financial statements of companies with a history of five years.

The Emergen Research study is expected to provide the following benefits:

Latest industry trends and development scenario for 2020

Identification of powerful market opportunities to help with market sizing

Key decision-making insights for planning and expanding market share

Identification of key business segments, market proposition, and gap analysis

Assistance in allocating marketing investments

Updated methodology from Emergen Research to ensure accurate and reliable findings.

Global Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Global Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Dynamics

3.1. Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Impact Analysis (2020-2028)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Global Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2020-2028)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

➟ What is the primary factor driving the global Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market?

➟ What are the market’s restricting factors?

➟ Who are the major market participants?

➟ Which region has the greatest market share?

➟ What are the most current global Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market trends?

Request More Information On This Research Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/659

Why Choose Emergen Research ?

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions.

We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors