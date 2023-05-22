Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Size to reach 133.07 Billion in 2032- Emergen Research
Increasing purchase of refurbished medical systems is key factor driving market revenue growth
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global medical equipment maintenance market size was USD 49.20 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Medical equipment maintenance market revenue growth is driven by factors such as a rising focus on preventive medical equipment maintenance, increasing purchase of refurbished medical systems, innovation in service offerings and use of the Internet of Things (IoT), and emergence of International Standardization Organizations (ISOs).
One of the main drivers of the medical equipment maintenance market is the increasing need for reliable and well-maintained medical equipment. Healthcare facilities rely on their medical equipment to provide high-quality care to their patients, and any downtime or malfunction can have serious consequences. As a result, healthcare facilities are investing more in medical equipment maintenance services to ensure that their equipment is well-maintained and functioning properly.
Refurbishment of medical equipment has a positive impact on the environment by reducing waste generation and conserving energy, resources, and raw materials. The majority of consumers prefer to purchase medical equipment online due to lower prices offered by online merchants, speedy delivery, an easy ordering process, and lower transaction and product costs, providing a more convenient purchasing process as consumers can make purchases remotely.
Market Scope:
One of the report’s central components is the broad Medical Equipment Maintenance market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period.
The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report. Furthermore, several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been implemented by our analysts’ team to evaluate the production and distribution capacities of the Medical Equipment Maintenance market players.
Leading Players Profiled in the Report:
General Electric, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., B. Braun SE, Alliance Medical Limited., Althea Group Holdings Limited
Segmental Analysis
The global Medical Equipment Maintenance market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Medical Equipment Maintenance sector in a strategic manner.
The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.
Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Imaging Equipment
CT
MRI
Digital X-Ray
Ultrasound
Others
Life Support Devices
Dental Equipment
Electromedical Equipment
Endoscopic Devices
Surgical Instruments
Others
Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Preventive Maintenance
Corrective Maintenance
Operational Maintenance
Key geographical areas:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
