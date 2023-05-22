Immunocytokines Market Size Worth USD 4,078.5 Million in 2028 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing cancer cases and rising government initiatives are key factors driving market revenue growth

Immunocytokines Market Size – USD 2,890.2 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.3%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest research study released by Emergen Research on "Immunocytokines Market" with 150+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that leads the market growth.

The global immunocytokines market size is expected to reach USD 4,078.5 Million in 2028, and register a revenue CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth can be attributed to rising cancer cases across the world and increasing geriatric population.

Increasing demand for advanced diagnostic procedures for cancer diagnosis, and rise in use of monoclonal antibodies are some key factors driving market revenue growth. Furthermore, new technological advancements in genetic sequencing techniques are playing an important role in growth of the global immunocytokines market.

Key Players Included in this report are:

Alkermes Plc, AstraZeneca Plc, CytImmune Sciences, Cytune Pharma, Altor Bioscience Corporation, Apeiron Biologics AG, Paladin Labs, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Valor Biotherapeutics, Targa Therapeutics Corporation

Key Highlights of the Report

In January 2021, AstraZeneca’s Calquence was approved in Japan. Calquence is a next-generation BTK inhibitor used for the treatment of relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

In December 2020, resubmission by Alkermes for the drug ALKS 3831 was accepted by the FDA. ALKS 3831 is a drug candidate for treatment of adults with schizophrenia and bipolar 1 disorder.

North America accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020, and is expected to register a significantly faster revenue growth rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to huge investments for research & development in tumor detection techniques in the region. Moreover, presence of major market players in the region is also driving revenue growth of the North America market.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Disease Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Tumor and Cancer

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Targeting Site Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Liver

Hypothalamus

Fat Muscle

B and T Lymphocytes

Bone Marrow Endothelium

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Immunocytokines Market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.

Regional Outlook

We carefully examined each division, regional classification, national study, and subject-specific data set during the market research. This Immunocytokines Market research report's goal is to look at growth patterns, promising futures, important obstacles, and expected results. Information on significant market participants, strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures are all included in the research.

